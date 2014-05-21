NFL Network's Top 100 Players List Has 2 Cowboys Tonight





Wednesday night, NFLN will reveal spots #80-71 and it includes a pair of Cowboys.

So far, Jason Witten made the list at No. 98 and running back DeMarco Murray made it for the first time with the 87th spot.

This week, the Cowboys have a pair of players. One of them is making his first appearance on the list and the other will be a three-time member of this Top 100 list. It has been confirmed that at least one other Cowboys player will be on the list later in the series.

With Murray and Witten off the board, conclusions can be drawn based off the information given. Dez Bryant seems like a lock later on while Tyron Smith could be a strong candidate for the first-timer. And quarterback Tony Romo was left off the list completely last year but has made it twice before. He was No. 72 in the 2011 list and then dropped to 91 in 2012. Could he be back in the mix again this year?

Or perhaps this is where Bryant goes and there's another Cowboys player on the list down the road.

Players to think about include linebacker Sean Lee and what about a kicker Dan Bailey, one of the more consistent and clutch players on the team?