NFL Network's Top 100 Players List Has 2 Cowboys Tonight

May 21, 2014 at 01:18 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Top100_052114_650.jpg
Paul Jasienski



IRVING, Texas - The NFL Network is in the process of unveiling its summer-long list of the Top 100 players in the league, voted on by the players themselves.

This is the fourth year of the list, which will continue throughout the summer leading up to camp. Each week, the network premieres a new episode with 10 players on the countdown.


Wednesday night, NFLN will reveal spots #80-71 and it includes a pair of Cowboys.

So far, Jason Witten made the list at No. 98 and running back DeMarco Murray made it for the first time with the 87th spot.
This week, the Cowboys have a pair of players. One of them is making his first appearance on the list and the other will be a three-time member of this Top 100 list. It has been confirmed that at least one other Cowboys player will be on the list later in the series.

With Murray and Witten off the board, conclusions can be drawn based off the information given. Dez Bryant seems like a lock later on while Tyron Smith could be a strong candidate for the first-timer. And quarterback Tony Romo was left off the list completely last year but has made it twice before. He was No. 72 in the 2011 list and then dropped to 91 in 2012. Could he be back in the mix again this year?

Or perhaps this is where Bryant goes and there's another Cowboys player on the list down the road.
Players to think about include linebacker Sean Lee and what about a kicker Dan Bailey, one of the more consistent and clutch players on the team?

Tune in to NFL Network Wednesday night at 8 p.m. (CST) for the next 10 players on the lsit, followed by the Top 100 Players of 2014 Reactions Show at 9 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising