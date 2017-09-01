NFLPA Asking Court To Block Possible Elliott Suspension; Tues. Hearing Set

FRISCO, Texas – After Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing completed Thursday without a ruling yet by arbitrator Harold Henderson, reports surfaced that the NFL Players Associated filed a petition in federal court on behalf of Elliott, asking for the running back's possible six-game suspension to be disallowed.

In the document obtained by NFL.com and later announced by the NFLPA, the petition argues "fundamental unfairness" in the arbitration process, including withholding of critical information "which would completely exonerate Elliott." It also stated the NFLPA's intentions "to file a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injuction" before any potential suspension can take place.

(Update: According to Friday reports, a hearing on the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction request will take place in a Sherman, Texas court this coming Tuesday.)

Currently there isn't an official timetable for a ruling by Henderson on Elliott's six-game suspension. The team's season opener is Sept. 10 at home against the New York Giants. A temporary restraining order, if granted, could pave the way for Elliott to remain on the field even if a suspension is upheld by Henderson.

On Aug. 11, the NFL suspended Elliott six regular-season games for violation of the league's personal conduct policy following a year-long investigation into July 2016 domestic violence allegations against Elliott by a former girlfriend.

Last September, the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office announced that Elliott would not face charges. Elliott went on to lead the NFL in rushing as last year's fourth overall pick. A player can still face punishment from the league under its personal conduct policy even if he is cleared of legal charges, however, and the league announced Elliott's suspension during Cowboys training camp last month.