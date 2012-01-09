No Apparent Return For Dave Campo

IRVING, Texas – Dave Campo is not expected to return as Cowboys secondary coach in 2012, according to multiple reports Monday, and as indications around Valley Ranch have been since the season ended a week ago.

The team has made no official comment, though, and is unlikely to do so regarding any staff departures unless a new hire is made. Head coach Jason Garrett's staff is off this week.

Campo is reportedly one of multiple assistants with expiring contracts. Head coach Jason Garrett declined to discuss his staff at his season-ending press conference last Monday. Team owner/GM Jerry Jones indicated that changes could be coming, saying last Friday on KRLD-FM, "We'll give you better answers on that as we go over the next three weeks. That's pretty much the way I'll leave it."

The Cowboys finished 26th (243.2) and 23rd (244.1) in pass defense in 2010 and 2011, respectively. This season the defense allowed 57 pass plays of 20 yards or more, up from last season's total of 56.

Campo has been a valued member of the Cowboys organization for 18 seasons, first as secondary coach, defensive coordinator and then head coach from 1989-2002. He returned as secondary coach on Wade Phillips' staff in 2008.