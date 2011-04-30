No Draft Trades, But The Cowboys Tried

The Cowboys did something that's rather unusual with Jerry Jones as owner/general manager: they navigated an entire seven-round draft without a single trade.

It's only happened one other time (2000) since Jones became owner in 1989. But the Cowboys didn't make a conscious decision to simply sit and pick in every round.

"We were close to several trades," Jones said, "and we were working our you-know-what off in several cases trying to trade."

The biggest would have been a deal with Jacksonville in the first round, moving back to No. 16 overall. Ultimately they didn't want to risk missing out on USC offensive tackle Tyron Smith, so they stayed at No. 9 and grabbed him.