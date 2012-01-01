No Excuses: Romo Downplays Bruised Hand In Loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Although it affected him some at points throughout Sunday's season-ending loss to the Giants, quarterback Tony Romo said his bruised and swollen right throwing hand "made no difference" in the 31-14 outcome.

"Different ways, the snap, little hits and stuff," he said. "The trainers and everybody did a great job working with it all week. It made no difference on the outcome of the game."

Romo (29-of-37, 289 yards, two TDs, one INT) didn't take many practice snaps under center during the week after banging the hand on a helmet last Saturday against the Eagles. He said he took a pain-killing injection before kickoff to partially numb the pain.

"I kept throwing on the sideline (Sunday) to get that feeling," Romo said. "I think we did all right."

After netting only 96 total yards and no points in the first half, Romo threw a pair of touchdowns to Laurent Robinson to cut the lead to 21-14 early in the fourth quarter. Trailing throughout, Romo operated in the shotgun formation often and particularly late in the game.