No Favors Done In December Again

Apr 17, 2012 at 11:05 AM

IRVING, Texas – If the Cowboys are to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009, they'll have to peak during another difficult December. On paper, anyway.

The Cowboys' five opponents in the final month – vs. Eagles, at Bengals, vs. Steelers, vs. Saints and at Redskins – had a combined 47-33 record in 2011. The Steelers, Saints and Bengals made the playoffs last year, and the Eagles and Redskins are . . . well, the Eagles and the Redskins. You know the cliché: throw out the record books there. For the 15th straight year, the Cowboys play two NFC East rivals in the final month.

Granted, strength of schedule means little given the league's parity. No one knows who will rise and fall from year to year, except maybe New England. But these five quarterbacks alone will challenge Rob Ryan's reworked defense: Michael Vick, Andy Dalton, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and (educated guess) Robert Griffin III. (Side note: the Cowboys would see RGIII twice starting on Thanksgiving. Odds are he'll be a better quarterback by then.)

It's a not-so-well-kept secret that the NFL saves some of its better matchups for late in the season. The Cowboys are a ratings machine. They're going to get these kinds of games, like Philly on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 2.

The Cowboys went 1-4 in the final month in 2011. With some luck on the injury front, they must find a way to play their best football this time around.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising