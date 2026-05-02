Notes and observations from Cowboys' 2026 rookie minicamp

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' 2026 rookie minicamp is in the books, as Dallas' new faces have spent the weekend getting acclimated to their new home at the Star in Frisco.

From meetings with the coaching staff to hour-long practices with conditioning and position specific work, the Cowboys' coaching staff is looking to get their first-year players as acclimated to how the team operates as possible before they join the veterans at OTAs on June 1.

At the same time, it's an opportunity for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his staff to work with players for the first time in Dallas. Parker categorized getting back on the grass as a "safe haven," and said it was a sign of the season getting closer and closer.

Let's dive into some more notes and observations from over the weekend: