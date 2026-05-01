Michael Trigg looking to prove he belongs with the Cowboys

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Trigg measured in at 6'3 ¾" and 240 pounds, with 10 ½" hands and an 84 3/8" wingspan, the longest wingspan among tight ends in the class. At his pro day in Waco, Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells spent some time coaching him through drills, leading to an all-in-all positive pre-draft process for Trigg.

"It was another great blessing and opportunity to be in," Trigg said of the pre-draft process. "Going to the combine, got to meet a lot of great coaches, great mentors, be around a lot of great guys. Even at my pro day with coach Wells, just being more hands on than more of the scouts. Just really reflecting, you can see the intent he has and how he carries it with his players."

"Intent" was the word Trigg used several times to describe Wells, who is entering his seventh season as Dallas' tight ends coach.

"One thing he harped on was putting your hands on somebody," Trigg said. "That was a big thing he liked to say."

In the buildup to rookie minicamp, Trigg has been watching film of the Cowboys' offense and how Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson are utilized by Brian Schottenheimer.

After review, Trigg was a fan of how much Schottenheimer got the tight ends involved and believes he can add another layer to the offense.

"Just my versatility. Being able to play multiple positions and being able to block through the gaps like they need me to do…" Trigg said.

"I definitely think I can help."

While the road is steeper for undrafted free agents like Trigg, he'll view rookie minicamp and the following points of the offseason as a proving ground for himself.