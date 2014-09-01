Notes: LB Toomer Joins Roster; More On New Additions





"We had a lot of discussion about that. We feel Dustin has a lot of potential," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "We've already valued the quarterback position, and you want to have a guy on your roster who you are developing."

Vaughan played in all four preseason games for the Cowboys and went a combined 22-of-43 for 212 yards and a touchdown. He saw his most extensive playing time in the finale against Denver, and he went 11-of-17 for 86 yards.

"We thought coming from a smaller school environment we thought he made a really good transition and did a pretty good job in the preseason opportunities he got," Garrett said. It certainly wasn't perfect by any means but we feel like he has a lot of the traits we want to develop in a young quarterback."

It certainly was a transition, as Vaughan came out of West Texas A&M, a Division II program. Despite those odds, Vaughan said Monday he thought he'd be able to make the jump.

"I thought I could handle it, I thought I could make it – and I think everybody does," Vaughan said. "That's the attitude you need to have, you need to have that kind of confidence. But again I'm just thankful to have the opportunity."

With the continuing roster moves on the Cowboys' roster, it's probably not yet safe to assume Vaughan will hold the roster spot – especially if the team runs into its all-too-familiar problems with injuries. To that end, Vaughan pointed out that there's still work to do.

"The important thing for me is to find a role on this team, fit it and do the best job that I possibly can every single day to fit that role – whatever it is," he said.

Spillman's RoleOne week after being cut by San Francisco, C.J. Spillman will have a chance to line up against his old team. Spillman was a weekend acquisition by the Cowboys, and the expectation is he'll continue his special teams work in Dallas – regardless of who he lines up against.

"At the end of the day, I know I've got a job to do, and that's why I'm here," he said.

Interestingly enough, this isn't Spillman's first experience with a quirky turnaround. As a member of the San Diego Chargers in 2010, he was on

the roster for a game against Oakland. Two days later the Chargers cut him, and he was acquired by the 49ers – who were playing the Raiders that weekend.

"I don't think the transition process is going to be anything – just how fast can I get a grasp of the concepts," he said. "It's basically just the terminology, so I don't think it'll be too big of a challenge."

Spillman said he intends to spend some late hours at Valley Ranch this week to offset the change.

New EndLavar Edwards is back in a familiar role as he joins the Cowboys' 4-3 scheme from Tennessee. A 2013 draft pick, Edwards played in the Titans' 3-4 defense during the preseason, and he said the change is a welcome one.

"It helps me showcase my talent more, so I'm just excited and ready to contribute," Edwards said. "It's a comfort level. It's not too much different from what I did in school, so my aim is to get in here and learn the playbook and learn exactly what needs to be done."

It seems unlikely Edwards is going to replace Jeremy Mincey or George Selvie in the starting lineup, but Garrett said his skillset and his versatility are desirable for what the Cowboys are hoping to improve with their pass rush.