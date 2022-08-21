Notes: Mukuamu’s INT; Jabril Cox Returns; More

LOS ANGELES — If not for the explosive evening had by wide receiver and return ace KaVontae Turpin, most of the football world would be talking about what Israel Mukuamu put on film against the Los Angeles Chargers. The second-year safety set the tone early on with an interception against quarterback Easton Stick that, while the Cowboys offense couldn't capitalize, let the Chargers know that Mukuamu was going to be in his bag on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
And so it went that the former sixth-round pick left his stamp all over the contest – finishing with four combined tackles, the aforementioned interception and two pass breakups that included a jaw-rattling hit on the receiver that jarred the ball loose on third down and killed a promising offensive drive by Stick. Mukuamu is inserting his name into the battle at safety in a major, major way with this performance.
-Patrik Walker (8/20/22)
