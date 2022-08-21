Notes: Mukuamu’s INT; Jabril Cox Returns; More

1 / 4

Trysten's Takeaway

Not to be outdone, Trysten Hill also had himself a day against the Chargers. The more the former second-round pick can do going forward, the better, in what's become pivotal season as a part of what's now a very deep unit of defensive linemen in Dallas. Hill burst through the Chargers offensive line late in the second quarter to land the football hat trick: a sack, fumble and fumble recovery that eventually led to a touchdown scoot by running back Malik Davis.

And for his part, Hill feels the only pressure he pays attention to is what he places on himself - admitting he has more confidence after battling injury in 2021: "As long as my teammates know who I am and I know who I am, that's all I care for," said Hill following the 32-18 victory over the Chargers on Saturday. " … For sure [I feel like a big year is coming for me]. … I feel healthy now. I'm ready to go."

-Patrik Walker (8/20/22)