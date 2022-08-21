#DALvsLAC

Notes: Mukuamu's INT; Jabril Cox Returns; More

Aug 21, 2022 at 02:30 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Notes--Mukuamu’s-INT;-Jabril-Cox-Returns;-More-hero

LOS ANGELES — If not for the explosive evening had by wide receiver and return ace KaVontae Turpin, most of the football world would be talking about what Israel Mukuamu put on film against the Los Angeles Chargers. The second-year safety set the tone early on with an interception against quarterback Easton Stick that, while the Cowboys offense couldn't capitalize, let the Chargers know that Mukuamu was going to be in his bag on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

And so it went that the former sixth-round pick left his stamp all over the contest – finishing with four combined tackles, the aforementioned interception and two pass breakups that included a jaw-rattling hit on the receiver that jarred the ball loose on third down and killed a promising offensive drive by Stick. Mukuamu is inserting his name into the battle at safety in a major, major way with this performance.

-Patrik Walker (8/20/22)

Notes: Mukuamu’s INT; Jabril Cox Returns; More

News and notes from Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Trysten's Takeaway Not to be outdone, Trysten Hill also had himself a day against the Chargers. The more the former second-round pick can do going forward, the better, in what's become pivotal season as a part of what's now a very deep unit of defensive linemen in Dallas. Hill burst through the Chargers offensive line late in the second quarter to land the football hat trick: a sack, fumble and fumble recovery that eventually led to a touchdown scoot by running back Malik Davis. And for his part, Hill feels the only pressure he pays attention to is what he places on himself - admitting he has more confidence after battling injury in 2021: "As long as my teammates know who I am and I know who I am, that's all I care for," said Hill following the 32-18 victory over the Chargers on Saturday. " … For sure [I feel like a big year is coming for me]. … I feel healthy now. I'm ready to go." -Patrik Walker (8/20/22)
1 / 4

Trysten's Takeaway

Not to be outdone, Trysten Hill also had himself a day against the Chargers. The more the former second-round pick can do going forward, the better, in what's become pivotal season as a part of what's now a very deep unit of defensive linemen in Dallas. Hill burst through the Chargers offensive line late in the second quarter to land the football hat trick: a sack, fumble and fumble recovery that eventually led to a touchdown scoot by running back Malik Davis.

And for his part, Hill feels the only pressure he pays attention to is what he places on himself - admitting he has more confidence after battling injury in 2021: "As long as my teammates know who I am and I know who I am, that's all I care for," said Hill following the 32-18 victory over the Chargers on Saturday. " … For sure [I feel like a big year is coming for me]. … I feel healthy now. I'm ready to go."

-Patrik Walker (8/20/22)

Jabril Cox Returns Jabril Cox will be looked upon to become an impact player for the Cowboys at linebacker, and as early as 2022. Having now fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in 2021, and having been ramped up slowly in this year's training camp, Cox saw a lot of time on the field in his 2022 game debut against the Chargers - a nod to both his health and the coaching staff's goal of fully reacclimating him with the hopes of awarding him substantial playing time alongside Micah Parsons, Anthony Barr and Leighton Vander Esch. Cox had three combined tackles on Saturday and while his box score won't floor you, his film will impress, because he also flashed his ability to cover as well as pursue and disrupt plays in the passing game. That's something that made him a household name in his time at LSU, and an eventual fourth-round pick for the Cowboys. Should he return to prime form, the linebacker room in Dallas will truly be one to watch in 2022. -Patrik Walker (8/20/22)
2 / 4

Jabril Cox Returns

Jabril Cox will be looked upon to become an impact player for the Cowboys at linebacker, and as early as 2022. Having now fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in 2021, and having been ramped up slowly in this year's training camp, Cox saw a lot of time on the field in his 2022 game debut against the Chargers - a nod to both his health and the coaching staff's goal of fully reacclimating him with the hopes of awarding him substantial playing time alongside Micah Parsons, Anthony Barr and Leighton Vander Esch.

Cox had three combined tackles on Saturday and while his box score won't floor you, his film will impress, because he also flashed his ability to cover as well as pursue and disrupt plays in the passing game. That's something that made him a household name in his time at LSU, and an eventual fourth-round pick for the Cowboys. Should he return to prime form, the linebacker room in Dallas will truly be one to watch in 2022.

-Patrik Walker (8/20/22)

The Plan Ahead After nearly a month in California, the Cowboys are headed back to Texas to continue training camp. Next up: Friday's preseason finale against Seattle at AT&T Stadium. After resting the majority of the projected starters in the first two games, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if the starters might play at all against Seattle as a final tuneup before Week 1. "We're going to have install-type intensity style practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and then we'll reassess, McCarthy said. "But I like the way we've gone these last two weeks. When you break down their reps, just the quality of film that we've been able to accomplish in these three joint practices (with the Broncos and Chargers) has been excellent." -Rob Phillips (8/20/22)
3 / 4

The Plan Ahead

After nearly a month in California, the Cowboys are headed back to Texas to continue training camp. Next up: Friday's preseason finale against Seattle at AT&T Stadium.

After resting the majority of the projected starters in the first two games, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if the starters might play at all against Seattle as a final tuneup before Week 1.

"We're going to have install-type intensity style practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and then we'll reassess, McCarthy said. "But I like the way we've gone these last two weeks. When you break down their reps, just the quality of film that we've been able to accomplish in these three joint practices (with the Broncos and Chargers) has been excellent."

-Rob Phillips (8/20/22)

Mukuamu Making Plays If not for the explosive evening had by wide receiver and return ace KaVontae Turpin, most of the football world would be talking about what Israel Mukuamu put on film against the Los Angeles Chargers. The second-year safety set the tone early on with an interception against quarterback Easton Stick that, while the Cowboys offense couldn't capitalize, let the Chargers know that Mukuamu was going to be in his bag on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. And so it went that the former sixth-round pick left his stamp all over the contest – finishing with four combined tackles, the aforementioned interception and two pass breakups that included a jaw-rattling hit on the receiver that jarred the ball loose on third down and killed a promising offensive drive by Stick. Mukuamu is inserting his name into the battle at safety in a major, major way with this performance. -Patrik Walker (8/20/22)
4 / 4

Mukuamu Making Plays

If not for the explosive evening had by wide receiver and return ace KaVontae Turpin, most of the football world would be talking about what Israel Mukuamu put on film against the Los Angeles Chargers. The second-year safety set the tone early on with an interception against quarterback Easton Stick that, while the Cowboys offense couldn't capitalize, let the Chargers know that Mukuamu was going to be in his bag on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

And so it went that the former sixth-round pick left his stamp all over the contest – finishing with four combined tackles, the aforementioned interception and two pass breakups that included a jaw-rattling hit on the receiver that jarred the ball loose on third down and killed a promising offensive drive by Stick. Mukuamu is inserting his name into the battle at safety in a major, major way with this performance.

-Patrik Walker (8/20/22)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Will Grier Gives "Gritty Performance" vs. Bolts

Will Grier's preseason debut for Dallas against the Chargers served as a reminder of what he's building in training camp.

news

Eatman: A Fitting "Return" Trip Back To Dallas

Before the Cowboys return home from training camp, it was only fitting they won a preseason game, thanks to the return game.

news

Instant Review: Writers Give Thoughts From LA

Here's what the DallasCowboys.com staff writers had to say immediately following the Cowboys' preseason game Saturday against the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Turpin Time: Rookie Returner Dominates Chargers

This is exactly why the Cowboys signed KaVontae Turpin the first week of training camp.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys Power Past Chargers, 32-18

KaVonte Turpin's dynamic touchdowns in the return game power the Cowboys past the Chargers, 32-18.

news

Updates: The Kicker Competition Continues

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Watching These 8 Players Saturday Night vs. LAC

The Cowboys take on the Chargers in preseason game No. 2 on Saturday in Los Angeles, the final event before coming home. Here's eight players we'll be watching closely.

news

Spagnola: By No Means Is This A Finished Product

After 26 days of training camp in California, the Cowboys may know the answer to one question, but there are several more that still need to be decided.

news

Diggs on Bland After Scrimmage: 'He's Amazing'

Getting more reps due to injuries, rookie DaRon Bland is starting to get more comfortable at cornerback, evident by a practice-ending interception.

news

Practice Points: Houston's Walk-Off Hail Mary

The Cowboys were back on the field for another productive practice against the Chargers. Both the offense and the defense ended the day with highlight-catches.

news

Micah Parsons, Defense Keeping A 'Lion Mentality'

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense continued their strong start to camp in Wednesday's practice with the LA Chargers.

Advertising