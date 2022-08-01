Updates: Two Players Leave Practice; Kearse Returns

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
Aug. 1 Updates
12:58 p.m. - Not long after James Washington left the field on a cart, the Cowboys got another scare when Jayron Kearse walked off the field and into the locker room momentarily. A big ovation came from the fans when Kearse ran back onto field and continued practice.
Kearse said he stepped awkwardly during a drill and tweaked his knee but was never overly concerned. "I tried to plant but my foot was too wide," Kearse said. "Maybe (it would be scary) for everyone else. But for me, I knew what it was. I didn't hear anything. I knew it wasn't a big deal."
Kearse is in his second season with the Cowboys, flourishing in a hybrid role that has him playing both safety and linebacker.
12:05 p.m. — Wide receiver James Washington exited practice on a medical cart after appearing to injure his foot during Monday's practice.
Washington was competing against cornerback Trevon Diggs on a jump ball play and came up limping. He tried to put pressure on his foot but the team brought out the cart.
The severity of Washington's injury is unknown. Check back for more updates after practice.
10:37 a.m. – First-round draft pick Tyler Smith worked as a "left-side player" in the spring, working at both guard and tackle, but he has exclusively practiced at left guard so far in training camp.
Head coach Mike McCarthy says the team will continue to let Smith focus on guard, where he's competing with Connor McGovern on the left side.
"We really had that talk after the spring. I probably played him too much at tackle than guard," McCarthy said. "You've got to watch and don't overreact to spring football too because those guys are at a bit of a disadvantage, plus it's new, the pace is new. That could equate to some football where he's a tad late, a half-step off.
"I think if we can keep him in one spot and let him get comfortable there, I think then his flexibility will definitely benefit from having a good foundation."
10:30 a.m. – Expect to see a lot more kicking in practice this week. Every practice, in fact.
Rookie Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu kicked for the first time in practice Saturday, with Garibay making 4 of 8 field goals and Hajrullahu making 7 of 8.
With the kicker job wide open, head coach Mike McCarthy wants more evaluation time for both candidates.
"I was their first time in front of a crowd but also with the protection and the rush behind them. It's not what they were looking for. I think the thing that I walked away from practice is we need to do more of it. ... We've got to make sure we give those guys more opportunities."
July 30 Updates
3:46 p.m. - Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones continues the train of high marks for second-round pick Sam Williams. The rookie defensive end has already garnered high marks from players like All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who stated Williams has "more tools" in his toolbox than he's currently aware of and, importantly, Lawrence believes Williams can be a Day 1 contributor.
For his part, Jones echoes the sentiment, noting how Williams "has jumped out" in both minicamp and the start of training camp -- something that bodes well for the possibility of Williams continuing to progress en route to potentially being awarded hefty playing time in his first year with the club.
3:45 p.m. - If you haven't seen Markquese Bell play just yet, you likely will soon. The undrafted rookie from Florida A&M is already making waves in the defensive back group, and Stephen Jones stated the rookie "keeps showing up" in team drills and in his preparation.
Additionally, Jones gave a bit of an early nod to Bell, whom he said has "a good shot at making the roster" in September, adding that "it's good to have one of those" every summer.
Bell should get plenty of works in the preseason, which begins on Aug. 13 in Denver.
July 29 Updates
10:41 a.m. - Do not expect to see quarterback Dak Prescott in the first two preseason outings against the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, with head coach Mike McCarthy unofficially putting that idea to bed.
When asked if he's going to play in those games, McCarthy had a long pause before pointing out "Dak will practice a lot" against the Broncos and Chargers.
McCarthy did leave open the possibility of starting Prescott in the preseason finale -- when the Seattle Seahawks visit AT&T Stadium.
10:31 a.m. - Head coach Mike McCarthy describes former fourth-round pick Jabril Cox as "bright, smooth, quicker and faster than you think", going on to note what they saw in Cox during limited time as a rookie -- prior to suffering a torn ACL -- was also a driving force in the decision to release Jaylon Smith.
Although Cox was not placed on the PUP list because of the injury, McCarthy has also said they will be smart with Cox and his practice schedule.
10:28 a.m. - The team feels "much better" about where they are at the safety position as compared to this time last year, per head coach Mike McCarthy, who made a note to shower praise upon former Florida A&M standout Markquese Bell -- a UDFA signing in 2022 -- who is off to an impressive start that includes what he showed in minicamp.
Bell has been working with the No. 2 defense at safety, but has the ability to play both free and strong safety. That versatility is one of the reasons the Cowboys were so excited to sign him after the draft.
10:25 a.m. - Wearing the No. 1 jersey, Kevin Joseph is having a good camp in what might be a season wherein the Cowboys expect him to be much more of an impact player, with head coach Mike McCarthy "looking for him to make the [second-year] jump" after showing flashes of his ability when looked upon as a rookie in 2021.
The second-round pick from Kentucky in 2021, Joseph had just two starts last year but will be battling for playing time with the regular starters at corner, including Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis.
8 a.m. – After choosing not to participate in last week's final set of voluntary OTAs, tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to return for this week's mandatory minicamp, which starts with practice Tuesday.
Schultz, currently on the one-year, $10.9 million franchise tag, is seeking a multi-year contract with the Cowboys. Both sides have until July 15 to negotiate a new deal or Schultz must play the season on the tag.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said last week that he understood Schultz's absence was simply a "business" decision, but wasn't sure if he'd be back for practice this week.
