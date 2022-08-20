Watching These 8 Players Saturday Night vs. LAC

6 / 8

Isaac Alarcon: With the absence of rookie fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko and the struggles of Josh Ball in camp and against the Broncos, the door is open for Alarcon to try and punch his way onto the final roster this season. He looked great in limited duty last week and that includes drawing zero penalties and allowing no pressures at left tackle, but consistency is the name of the game - so he'll need another strong showing on Saturday against the Chargers.

-Patrik Walker