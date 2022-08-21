Turpin Time: Rookie Returner Dominates Chargers

"(On the kickoff return) I caught it, went down the lane, made one cut, and I was off to the races," he said. "On the punt return, I had to make people miss and be shifty. I am just happy my guys blocked, and I'm just blessed to be on this team."

The Cowboys have an opening at punt returner with CeeDee Lamb ascending to No. 1 receiver status, and it remains to be seen if running back Tony Pollard will continue returning kickoffs full time now that he's expected to have a larger role on offense.

Turpin showed Saturday he's capable of filling those shoes.

"He's so dynamic," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "You go back to his college days and clearly, in my opinion, he was the best player I saw in the USFL coming out. I've been so impressed with him since day one. He got here the first day, picked the offense up and jumped right in there. He's very dynamic on special teams."

Turpin dedicated Saturday's game to his late former TCU teammate Jeff Gladney.