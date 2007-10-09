Notes: Phillips Chalks Up Romo's Game As Bad Night

Oct 09, 2007 at 12:48 PM

"After the game I thought he was great," Phillips said of Owens. And I think any great player is going to get frustrated when they don't get the ball. I think we need to try to get the ball to him more. He knows that. We know that."
When asked if he'd do the same thing to freeze another team's kicker at the last second, Phillips said, "I don't know why you wouldn't," but went on to say even though he'd do the same thing "it's still unfair."
  • The Cowboys became the first team to win a game when allowing three returns of any kind for touchdowns - the two interception returns and Terrence McGee's kickoff return. * Tony Romo tied the Cowboys' mark for most interceptions in a single game with five, but he is the only one of the five quarterbacks picked that many times to actually win the game. The other four were Eddie LaBaron (twice), Danny White, Steve Pelluer and Troy Aikman. Funny thing is, while Romo won his game, the Cowboys lost four of those other five games by no more than five points. * Cowboys rookie kicker Nick Folk has been nominated for the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award for his performance against the Bills. Folk hit on all four of his field-goal attempts, including the game-winner from 53 yards as time expired, along with perfectly executing the onside kick the Cowboys recovered. Folk is now tied for the league lead with 50 points, hitting all 20 of his extra points and 10 of 11 field goals. He's in pretty lofty company with the Colts Adam Vinatieri and Houston's Kris Brown. * The NFL Network will feature Monday night's Cowboys-Bills contest on its NFL Replay show, the game airing 9:30 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday.
