Notes: Shared Blame, Dez's Health, Harris At WR, More





"I had to take a deep breath hoping and wishing it wasn't anything, but it's good," he said.

Bryant also went to the locker room to get fluids in the second half, and it was reported he was dehydrated. Again, it didn't appear to be a serious issue.

"Just cramping. I drink a lot of fluid – you know those things happen," he said.

-David Helman

Dwayne Game

Most of Dwayne Harris' contributions come on special teams, but he played a key role in the offense Sunday.

Harris took a carry for nine yards and had a game-high and career-high 56-yard catch on a deep pass heaved up from Tony Romo. Harris took advantage of some opportunities when the Cowboys used the empty formation.

"I definitely hope they keep it in. I like to get the ball in my hands whenever I can," Harris said. "Looking at what Percy Harvin does in their offense, get the playmaker the ball in his hands and let him run, I'd like to definitely be that guy."

-Rowan Kavner

In The Zone?

The 49ers didn't seem to have much trouble picking up short third downs through the air.