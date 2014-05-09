Notes: Smith's New Deal, Faith In Wilcox, Draft At AT&T?





Smith is one of several young Pro Bowlers in consideration for a possible contract extension, along with Dez Bryant and DeMarco Murray. Contract negotiations haven't begun between the Cowboys and the second-team All-Pro, but Jones said they will soon.

"It will be, sooner than later. We're just going to see where that goes," he said. "Obviously, that's a little bit up to him. But we just want him ready to sign it."

It's hard to guess how much that deal will be worth once drawn up, but it's going to be lucrative.

Cleveland's Joe Thomas boasts the biggest deal among NFL left tackles – seven years, worth $84 million – signed in 2011. Ryan Clady, the No. 12 overall pick in 2008, signed a deal with Denver worth roughly $57 million over five years last summer.

Faith In Wilcox

Safety has been talked about as a big need for the Cowboys for much of the offseason – and for much of the past decade, to be frank. Many speculated the team might use a first or second round pick on the likes of Calvin Pryor or Jimmie Ward.

Jones took Friday night to repeat the team's confidence in 2013 draftee J.J. Wilcox, going as far as to say the Cowboys considered him their starter in training camp. Tragedy intervened with that plan when Wilcox's mother passed away during the team's stay in Oxnard, California.

"We thought we had really hit on a big one right up until he lost his mother – we were naming him the starter the day he left," Jones said. "Obviously, we couldn't do that because he'd have to miss quite a bit of time."

Only time will tell if Wilcox can earn the starting spot during the spring and summer, but the lack of a high pick at the position looks like a pretty big vote of confidence.

"We have a lot of confidence that we will see the J.J. that we saw in training camp," Jones said.

Draft In DFW?

AT&T Stadium showed up in NFL draft news earlier this week when reports surfaced that the Cowboys had inquired about hosting the event sometime in the future. Jones confirmed that fact, saying the team had notified the league of that desire.