Nothing Official, But Adding Veteran Guard Still On Table

Aug 11, 2013 at 01:36 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

water_081113_650.jpg
Paul Jasienski


OXNARD, Calif. – A week removed from trying to sign one free-agent guard, who eventually decided to remain retired, the Cowboys are now exploring other options in the market.

While Brandon Moore decided against becoming a Cowboy to help shore up the injury-depleted position, veteran Brian Waters is apparently the next target.

When asked if the Cowboys have offered a contract to Waters, team owner Jerry Jones frankly said, "I can't comment on that right now."

The Cowboys have reportedly had talks with Waters, who has not played since the 2011 season with the Patriots, although he did have a Pro Bowl season – the sixth of his career.

At age 36, Waters wouldn't be traveling too far if signed by the Cowboys. The Waxahachie, Texas native played his college ball at North Texas in Denton. He played his first 11 seasons of his career in Kansas City from 2000-10. Ironically enough, Waters was a rookie free agent fullback in the Cowboys' training camp in 1999, the last season head coach Jason Garrett played for the Cowboys.

After last Friday's game with the Raiders, Jones had several comments regarding the team potentially signing a veteran guard, including Waters.

"It's an overall look-see at what we're doing there in the interior, and he's an outstanding player," Jones said Friday night about Waters. "But that's about all I can say about that."

Jones was asked if he's concerned the Cowboys are talking to players such as Moore and Waters, who both seem content not playing and would take some deliberating to decide to play.

"I would just say that the quality of the people that we're talking to, they'll just have to come play – they'll play. That's not a concern of mine at all. The fact that they're considering not playing is, knowing the quality of the people we're talking to, I respect that. But I also respect the fact that if they decide to come, they'll come and be a good player for us."

The Cowboys' current guard situation consists of Mackenzy Bernadeau, who started and played well in the game Friday night at right guard. He missed the first two weeks of practice with a hamstring injury. Ron Leary played his second game at left guard in place of Nate Livings, who is out with a knee injury that required a minor scope. Livings is expected to be ready by the start of the regular season, however it's not certain he returns to the starting lineup even if healthy.

Livings does count $2.4 million on the cap either way considering his 2013 base salary is guaranteed.

Other guards Kevin Kowalski (knee) and Ray Dominguez (shoulder) have missed more than two weeks with injuries.

