Blog: Cowboys Record vs. 10-Game Win Streaks

(Nov. 21, 12:27 p.m.) – Michael Gallup is back with the Cowboys, and he is expected to have a role to play Thursday.

"Michael got back in last night, and he met with our coaches when he returned and was part of our meetings and walkthrough today," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on Wednesday.

It's been a trying week for the rookie receiver, to say the absolute least. Gallup learned of his brother's death just moments after the Cowboys' 22-19 win against the Falcons on Sunday. Being from Georgia originally, he remained behind to be with his family when the team returned to Dallas.

The Cowboys have been in communication with Gallup throughout the week, but they didn't have a firm expectation of what to expect of the situation. As Garrett reminded on Monday following the game, it's clearly a situation where football is not the top priority.

"The thing you have to be so mindful of is this is real life," he said. "We all put so much into football and it's a huge part of our lives, but players, coaches and staff members have lives outside of this and they have real issues just like everybody else, so you have to be sensitive to that and – again, the biggest thing you want to do is offer support and care let him know that whatever we can do, we're certainly willing to help. It's not an easy time for him and his family."

Gallup was welcomed back warmly on Wednesday, as players up and down the Cowboys' roster have pledged their support in any way they can offer it. It remains to be seen what his role will look like on Thursday, but Garrett said the Cowboys will be mindful of the circumstances as they figure that out.

"I think all these situations are unique. The situation is unique, the individual is unique, the circumstances. I don't know that there's a blanket statement you can make," he said. "I think for all of us, as you go through challenging things, getting back to routine and structure typically can help us. But we're certainly sensitive to where he's been the last few days and how challenging a time this is for him and his family."