Offensive Stars Eager To Play Against The Ravens

Aug 13, 2014 at 09:00 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

offense_081314_650.jpg


OXNARD, Calif. – The rest of the offensive skill position leaders are following suit after Tony Romo expressed his excitement to play this weekend.

Romo, DeMarco Murray, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten were all among the players not suit up for the preseason opener. Although many of them haven't been told, they all want and expect to get some action against the Ravens at home Saturday.

"Oh, I'm playing," Bryant said Wednesday. "I'm lining up."

Emotions certainly played a role for the ultra-competitive receiver, but he didn't have to look at anything or hear from anyone to have that opinion.

"No, I know I'm going," Bryant said. "I'm going."

The lead running back shared a similar opinion, despite no one telling him if he's going or not yet.

"They haven't, but I'm playing, I hope," Murray said. "I'm definitely looking forward to it. Definitely, my first go. I'm excited to strap up and get to the game."

For the Cowboys who didn't play in the opener, this week's practices against the Raiders was the first time they were able to hit or face anyone in a different jersey. Murray said it felt like a first game being out there this week.

"It was definitely a game tempo for me and mentality for me," Murray said. "Just getting my feet wet and getting ready for Baltimore."

Murray said he thinks his coaches know what's best for him and the team, so he'll do whatever he's told. But he's ready to go and said he wants to play this weekend. [embedded_ad]

The same goes for Witten, who's ready for his first playing experience of the preseason after what he believes was a good camp in Oxnard, California.

"It's always exciting," Witten said. "To get it to carry over to the games, I think that's where your confidence comes... It's been a good camp. We've got to continue to build on this. As I've said, we're not a good enough team to just think we're going to roll out there on Sept. 7 and have a chance. We've got to continue to build."

The Cowboys will leave California to head back to Texas on Friday, a day in advance of the second preseason game. Needless to say, the players are ready to head home.

"Let me tell you right now, I can't wait," Bryant said. "Not me, but the offense just been waiting patiently. Me personally, I'm tired of going against the same guys, our defense. I'm ready to see another color."

