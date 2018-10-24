Opening of Gene & Jerry Jones Family Field 

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington ISD, Dallas Cowboys and Hellas Construction celebrated the opening of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Field and track at Workman Junior High with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
The event was followed by the Workman vs. Bailey Junior High football game.
Views as the Arlington ISD, Dallas Cowboys and Hellas Construction celebrated the opening of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Field and track at Workman Junior High with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new synthetic turf field, video scoreboard and lighting are the legacy of the 2018 NFL Draft. During the Draft, the City of Arlington, Dallas Cowboys, Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation, NFL Foundation and Hellas Construction teamed up to donate $1.85 million to improve the grass field at Workman.
At the same time, the Arlington ISD upgraded the aging track around the field with an all-weather rubber surface. The upgraded track and field at Workman Junior High are already changing the face of AISD athletics, providing junior high school football, soccer and track teams with a state-of-the art facility dedicated to the level of competition.