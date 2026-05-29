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Mailbag: Parker's interaction with secondary?

May 29, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Now that Christian Parker is a defensive coordinator and not a position coach, how much interaction will he have with the individual players? In particular, how much influence will he have on the development of players in the secondary? Jerry Spain*,* Frisco*, TX*

Nick: Well if the answer isn't "a lot" then the Cowboys will probably be disappointed. Because from everything we've hard about Parker so far - he's supposedly a great teacher of the game. He's not just trying to give them the answers on the test, but make them understand the "why" things happen the way they do. He wants the linebackers to not only switch from the tight end to the running back when he goes in motion, but know "why" they're supposed to be there. That will not only help them understand the scheme, but also relate to the rest of the players on the field and understand everyone's role.

It's stuff like that that apparently set Parker apart from the other candidates. The Cowboys just love the way he teaches the game and relates to the players and so far, the players seem to be loving it as well.

As for the secondary, this should be his best position to relate to the players. He's had success in the past with great players and that leads us all to believe Caleb Downs is in great hands. But let's see how he does with the development of others such as these young corners, and even a guy like DaRon Bland, who has had success, but could use a bounce-back year.

Patrik: A ton, my friend. Parker is a defensive coordinator now, yes, but that doesn't mean his bread and butter suddenly turns stale in the pantry. He will continue to dance with what got him here, and that's the fact he's one of the better developers of young defensive back talent in the league.

There is already plenty of evidence (I've seen it with my own eyes) of him tying himself to the coaching of rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs in rookie minicamp, so expect that to continue in OTAs and beyond, as well as with Shavon Revel, DaRon Bland and a safety group that now features a familiar face to Parker (P.J. Locke). Parker will be heavy-handed in the DBs room, but there will also be a lot of trust placed in Ryan Smith, Derrick Ansley and Robert Muschamp — just don't think for one minute Parker won't have a hand on that wheel.

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