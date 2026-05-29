Mailbag: Parker's interaction with secondary?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Now that Christian Parker is a defensive coordinator and not a position coach, how much interaction will he have with the individual players? In particular, how much influence will he have on the development of players in the secondary? – Jerry Spain*,* Frisco*, TX*

Nick: Well if the answer isn't "a lot" then the Cowboys will probably be disappointed. Because from everything we've hard about Parker so far - he's supposedly a great teacher of the game. He's not just trying to give them the answers on the test, but make them understand the "why" things happen the way they do. He wants the linebackers to not only switch from the tight end to the running back when he goes in motion, but know "why" they're supposed to be there. That will not only help them understand the scheme, but also relate to the rest of the players on the field and understand everyone's role.

It's stuff like that that apparently set Parker apart from the other candidates. The Cowboys just love the way he teaches the game and relates to the players and so far, the players seem to be loving it as well.