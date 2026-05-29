3 Points: DaRon Bland working to find top form in 2026

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FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with cornerback DaRon Bland.

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It feels like it was just yesterday when we were all staring in awe and in wonderment at what Bland was doing on the field but, in reality, his career-best and record-setting season was two seasons ago in 2023. It was then that Bland earned First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod for doing the unthinkable: delivering five pick-sixes, the first time in NFL history that feat was ever achieved, to go along with nine interceptions. That would be a monstrous year for any cornerback, but the fact Bland is a former fifth-round pick, and out of a small program in Fresno State, truly made it special.

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Things haven't gone well for Bland since that season, needless to say. His battle with a nagging foot injury has helped cost him all but 19 games over the last two seasons, out of a possible 34 regular season outings. It also feels as if he's not been the same player he was in 2023 as he tries to play through the pain in his foot that required surgery to repair and again landed him on season-ending injured reserve in 2025. With Trevon Diggs long gone and so much unsettled at cornerback around him, Bland is hoping he can deliver a full 17 regular season games in 2026.

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