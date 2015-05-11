OT Green Not Concerned With Collins Addition; Willing To Play Other Position

"I thought it was just another addition to this great offensive line," Green said of the Cowboys' decision to sign Collins. "They're definitely trying to build something special. I want to keep putting my work in here and try to separate myself. I think it's just adding depth."

In college, Green started nearly all of his games at tackle for Florida, but said he thinks he has the ability – both physically and mentally – to make a move inside, if needed.

"I think I have the ability to (change). I think I'm smart enough to learn all of the positions," said Green. "It just comes down to technique. I don't have a lot of experience at guard, but I'm willing to work on it to expand my game."

When asked if he felt a bit overshadowed by the fact the Cowboys added three players with first-round grades in Byron Jones, Randy Gregory and Collins, Green said it only adds motivation to show he belongs in the conversation as well.

"That's the goal coming forward. You always want to represent yourself the right way," Green said. "You don't want to be cocky about it, but you want to be confident in what you can do. That's what I want to show. I'm here, willing to work, willing to learn – come early, stay late to put in the work to expand my game."