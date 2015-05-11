OT Green Not Concerned With Collins Addition; Willing To Play Other Position

IRVING, Texas – For nearly a week, offensive tackle Chaz Green was the centerpiece of the Cowboys' drafted players on the line.
That, of course, changed when the team picked up La'el Collins last Thursday, adding a projected first-round pick to the puzzle.
While Green will certainly still have a role, it appeared he was destined to play swing tackle for the Cowboys as early as this year. Now with Collins in the fold, likely battling for a starting spot at either guard or tackle, it somewhat clouds the immediate future for Green.
But the third-round pick doesn't seem fazed by the move.
"I really wasn't worried about it at all," Green said. "I need to come in here and show what I can do. It doesn't matter about anyone else. I knew when I got drafted that I have to come in and work hard and try to compete for a job. That doesn't change."
Green said he met Collins briefly at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but looks forward to working with him as a pair of rookies hoping to make an impact.
"I thought it was just another addition to this great offensive line," Green said of the Cowboys' decision to sign Collins. "They're definitely trying to build something special. I want to keep putting my work in here and try to separate myself. I think it's just adding depth."
In college, Green started nearly all of his games at tackle for Florida, but said he thinks he has the ability – both physically and mentally – to make a move inside, if needed.
"I think I have the ability to (change). I think I'm smart enough to learn all of the positions," said Green. "It just comes down to technique. I don't have a lot of experience at guard, but I'm willing to work on it to expand my game."
When asked if he felt a bit overshadowed by the fact the Cowboys added three players with first-round grades in Byron Jones, Randy Gregory and Collins, Green said it only adds motivation to show he belongs in the conversation as well.
"That's the goal coming forward. You always want to represent yourself the right way," Green said. "You don't want to be cocky about it, but you want to be confident in what you can do. That's what I want to show. I'm here, willing to work, willing to learn – come early, stay late to put in the work to expand my game."
This past weekend, Green wasn't able to fully showcase some of his talents. Both Friday and Saturday, the rookie lineman had to leave the practice field in the afternoon due to cramps and dehydration issues. All of Green's reps were at offensive tackle.