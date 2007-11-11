Owens Stays Hot With Big Second Half

UCF head coach Scott Frost on Malachi Lawrence: 'He never stopped his climb'
UCF head coach Scott Frost and EDGEs coach Mike Dawson arrived in central Florida and quickly heard about Malachi Lawrence. They discussed their first impressions of Lawrence, and how he "never stopped his climb" that led to becoming a first-round pick by the Cowboys.
2026 Schedule: Analyzing the Cowboys' 5 AFC opponents
Kickoff for the 2026 regular season is getting closer and closer. Now that the Cowboys know their schedule, a look at each AFC opponent they'll face, what each team has been up to in the offseason and some of the biggest storylines heading into each game.
Mailbag: Extend Overshown or Winters now?
Since it's a contract year for both DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters, should Dallas extend one of them before the season starts, where it would cost the team less now? If they wait until the season is over, it may cost more if they have outstanding years. And wouldn't potentially losing both in free agency because they became too expensive put them in the same linebacking predicament next year?