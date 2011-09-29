Owner Backs Buehler; Stresses Job Security

With the recent play of rookie Dan Bailey, the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making six field goals and even handling the kickoff duties without much problem, there has been the expected reaction to question David Buehler's future with the team.

Or maybe his roster spot isn't in question, but there might be some weekly discussions regarding him being active for each game.

Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated Buehler's value on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Although Jones did say Buehler will likely need one more week to fully recover from the groin injury that kept him out of Monday's game with the Redskins.

"We want David Buehler to get well. He'll need the bye to really get well," Jones said. "We need that kickoff deep in that end zone, that touchback. That's an imp part of the game. We did extremely well covering the kicks the other night. Of course Dan Bailey came in and like a champ, stepped out there and kicked off as well as you could expect him to kick off and we covered them well.