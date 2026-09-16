 Skip to main content
Advertising

Featured - WASvsDAL | 2026

Presented by

P.J. Locke, Cowboys defense looking to improve 'one play at a time'

Sep 16, 2026 at 05:16 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_16_ PJ Locke

FRISCO, Texas – With veteran safety Malik Hooker set to miss a few weeks with a fractured forearm, fellow veteran P.J. Locke will get his first start with the Cowboys on Sunday against the Commanders.

Against the Giants in Week 1, Locke played the second-most snaps at the safety position for Dallas (28) trailing only Jalen Thompson (63). Now, he's set to see more of an uptick in workload.

"You always look forward to starting, for sure…" Locke said. "Going out there and getting the bulk of everything, yeah, this is what you play football for at the end of the day. It's going to be my debut going into the Cowboys' stadium, and I'm excited."

Locke, a Beaumont, Texas native and University of Texas graduate whose family grew up as Cowboys fans, is looking forward to soaking in the moment of starting a game on the home side at AT&T Stadium.

"It means a lot to me, man," Locke said. "I went to Texas, now I'm down here in Dallas. It's almost like a sense of wanting to get everything right. And just having something for people to be excited for. Also, it means a lot for me to get the Cowboys to the Super Bowl. I was one step close to that last year, and I feel like I'm a lot more excited to do that with the Cowboys."

With what's set to be an afternoon that's meaningful to him getting a start for his hometown team, how does Locke balance wanting to "get everything right" without overthinking and being able to play fast?

"I think experience plays a lot in this," Locke said. "The fact that I've been in this defense for the last seven years in a sense, I don't know man. It's just your preparation at the end of the day. I think your preparation just gives you that type of confidence to just go out there and just play fast."

In order to get that point, there is work to do on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys allowed 394 yards of offense to the Giants in Dallas' 28-20 Week 1 loss in East Rutherford, which was not the start Locke or his teammates were looking for.

Communication has been the word thrown around as one of the biggest areas the Cowboys defense struggled at last Sunday night. Locke offered a different word.

"You say communication, I just think executing at the end of the day," Locke said. "Everybody being on the same page and having a game plan that allows everybody to play fast. And I'm not saying that CP had a crazy gameplan, it's not that. It's game one, and it just takes time, man. It takes time…"

"First time playing together, like I said that's all excuses, but at the same time, we all got to take accountability for the product we put on the field. As vets, as guys that want to get this program right, you've got to have self-reflection and point the finger at you. So that's the approach we're going to take this week."

Locke is the veteran on the Cowboys defense that has the most experience with defensive coordinator Christian Parker as his coach. The two spent three seasons together from 2021-23 when Locke played for the Broncos and Parker was Denver's defensive backs coach.

While there are no excuses for the way Dallas performed as Locke said, his veteran experience around the league helps him recognize that the meshing together of a unit is one that will always be a process that continues over time.

"Communication, it's an ongoing thing," Locke said. "It doesn't just stop. You just don't get good at it, you've got to keep improving it. And that's something we're going to continue to harp on. Again, we probably wouldn't even be having this conversation if we came out with a W, but I think at the end of the day, it was Week 1, and we've got stuff to continue to get better at."

For Locke, the motivation to find things to get better at comes naturally.

"Just the competitive nature in you, you go out there and you lose, you want to find everything," Locke said. "It's little plays that you probably could've affected in a way. Maybe making a more firmer tackle or something like that, making something 2nd and 7 versus 2nd and 4, those types of things, the running back falling forward. All those types of things affect the game that y'all probably don't even see, but you can be self-critical in that aspect of it. So like I said, it all points a finger back at you."

Along with being self-critical, the defense as a whole has to be critical of their performance in order to improve.

"I don't think you grow being comfortable," Locke said. "Even though we took a L, I picture those as lessons at the end of the day. You can always find ways to get better. You don't go out there and play a perfect game. Obviously, like I said, that's not the debut that we wanted, but at the end of the day, we've got another game to play and we've got to go out there and put some good product on film. So hopefully that's this week, and we're going to continue to have that confidence."

So far, Locke has seen Parker and his defensive teammates take the right steps early in the week to be poised for a better showing against the Commanders.

"The response that everybody wanted," Locke said of the defense's response this week. "Everybody looks like they want to get better. You see guys doing extra work even during between team period while the offense is out there on the field, we're doing extra work going over different techniques and coverage calls and stuff. I'd say we're just taking it one play at a time, one week at a time. At the end of the day, that's all we can do."

Best of Week 1: Cowboys at New York Giants | 2026

The best views from the Dallas Cowboys week 1 vs the New York Giants.

20260913_DAL_at_NYG-120
1 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-125
2 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-135
3 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-145
4 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-151
5 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-162
6 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-164
7 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-168
8 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-170
9 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-183
10 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-186
11 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-188
12 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-200
13 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-204
14 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-227
15 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-237
16 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-248
17 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-252
18 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-261
19 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-262
20 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-269
21 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-283
22 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-294
23 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-296
24 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-314
25 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-331
26 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-341
27 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-345
28 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-353
29 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-362
30 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-364
31 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-376
32 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-381
33 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-389
34 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-408
35 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-414
36 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-419
37 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-430
38 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-445
39 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260913_DAL_at_NYG-453
40 / 40
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

George Pickens addresses Week 1 drops, Cowboys' team mindset for bouncing back

George Pickens was one of many who struggled in the opener against the Giants, but the All-Pro and the Cowboys have a plan for bouncing back against the Commanders.

news

Mick Shots: No matter surprises, back to work

The Cowboys are back to work after a night of surprises in New York. Plus, newbies on defense, caught up in eye-candy, a good sign for Tyler Smith and more!

news

Zero to 100: A few encouraging stats to monitor

While the result wasn't what the Cowboys wanted, there are some encouraging statistics as we turn the page to Week 2.

news

Cowboys defensive leaders fueled by sense of urgency in Week 2

Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary join other top Cowboys' defensive leaders in expressing a sense of urgency to begin gelling as early as Week 2.

news

Big Picture: 10 Dallas-Washington Storylines

After a tough road loss to a division opponent, the Week 2 schedule also features an NFC East matchup. That's the situation for both Dallas and Washington as the two teams square off Sunday in Arlington.

All Videos

video

Cooper Beebe: "Our Fundamentals Are Our Fundamentals for a Reason" | Player Interviews

Sep 16, 2026

video

Jake Ferguson: "We've Got to Be Clean on What We Do" | Player Interviews

Sep 16, 2026

video

Donovan Ezeiruaku: "I Have a Lot of Confidence It's Going to Get Fixed" | Player Interviews

Sep 16, 2026

video

Quinnen Williams: "I Expect to Be Dominant Every Single Week" | Player Interviews

Sep 16, 2026

video

P.J. Locke: "You Don't Grow Being Comfortable" | Player Interviews

Sep 16, 2026

video

George Pickens: "You've Got to Finish the Play" | Player Interviews

Sep 16, 2026

video

Brian Schottenheimer: Our Fans Give Us a Huge Advantage | Press Conference

Sep 16, 2026

video

Kenny Clark: "We've Got to Attack the Week the Right Way" | Player Interview

Sep 15, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: "We're a Couple Plays Away" | Player Interviews

Sep 15, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising