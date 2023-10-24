Past/Present: Rams release kicker Brett Maher

1 / 38

Last week, the Cowboys faced Ezekiel Elliott. This week, could it be Randy Gregory?

Just two days before Sunday's game in San Francisco, the 49ers acquired Gregory in a trade with the Broncos. Gregory could suit up and play against the Cowboys, if the 49ers feel he'll be ready by Sunday's 7:20 p.m. kickoff.

According to reports, Denver receives a sixth-round pick in 2024 while the 49ers get the Broncos' seventh-round pick and Gregory.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan that he's not ruling out the chances of facing Gregory on Sunday.

"Who knows. Nothing ever surprises you when it comes to the NFL and a big game," Jones said. "I'm sure they want as many great players as they can have out there. It'll be interesting to see if he tries to suit up."

So far this season, Gregory has played in four games, starting three, with one sack. Since his decision back in March of 2022 not to sign with the Cowboys and instead picked Denver, Gregory has played in just 10 of a possible 21 games and has just three sacks.

The Cowboys drafted Gregory in the second round back in 2015 but off-the-field issues, primarily suspensions from the NFL, were consistent his career, causing him to miss a total of 31 games in his five years in Dallas. -Nick Eatman