Past/Present: Rams release kicker Brett Maher

Just when it appeared as if the Cowboys were going to face a former kicker, veteran Brett Maher was officially released by the Rams, who will play at AT&T Stadium this Sunday at Noon.
Maher missed an extra point and two field goal attempts in last week's home loss to the Steelers.
It was his only missed extra point of the season, after he missed five extra points in the playoffs alone for the Cowboys this past January.
Maher currently ranks tied for third in the NFL in scoring with 63 points. He's made 17 of 23 field goals and 12 of 13 extra points.
Maher first joined the Cowboys in 2019 and made 20 of 30 field goals. He then returned to the team last year and was having a stellar season – making 29 of 32 field goals and 50 of 53 extra points until he struggled mightily in the playoffs.
As an unrestricted free agent, Maher did not re-sign in Dallas but joined the Rams and was having a solid season until last Sunday's game.
Maher currently holds the Cowboys' record for the four longest field goals in team history, with makes of 63, 62, 62 and 60.
This year, rookie Brandon Aubrey is 16 of 16 in field goals and 12 of 13 on extra points, including 12 straight.
While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past & Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news items that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.