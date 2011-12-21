Peete Optimistic About Felix, Faith In Morris

IRVING, Texas --One by one, running backs coach Skip Peete has seen each of his running backs deal with injury this year. The most recent is Felix Jones' tight hamstring, which kept him out of practice again Wednesday, but Peete is optimistic he'll be ready by Saturday.

"I'm planning on him," Peete said. "I'm hopeful to see what he can do either today or tomorrow. But at the end of the week obviously we've got to be able to see whether he can do some things and make a decision on whether he can play in the game or not."

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team is being cautious with Jones this week given their thinness at the position. DeMarco Murray is out for the season with a fractured ankle, and his replacement, 34-year-old Sammy Morris, has participated in all of one game and five practices this week.

It would be difficult to ask Morris to carry a full load against the Eagles given his lack of experience in the Cowboys' offense, but Peete has been impressed with how the 11-year veteran has adapted previous knowledge of other systems to the Cowboys' terminology.