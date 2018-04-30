Phillips: Meet The Draft Pick That Might Get The Cowboys Back To The Playoffs

Apr 30, 2018 at 05:55 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Been saying this for months. I'll stop now.

The Cowboys' offensive line needed its equilibrium back. They have it now -- and that's great news for their playoff chances.

You won't find game-by-game predictions or a division projection in this space on the final day of April. Just a declaration that this team has positioned itself to regain a proven winning formula.

I like what the front office did on draft weekend. My favorite is the Connor Williams pick in the second round.

Cowboys Draft Connor Williams - OL Texas

Views on the Cowboys 2018 2nd Round Selection Connor Williams - OL Texas.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA regular season football game against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. USC won in double overtime, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
1 / 20

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA regular season football game against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. USC won in double overtime, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA Football regular season game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Ric Tapia via AP)
2 / 20

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA Football regular season game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Texas lineman Connor Williams (55) looks to block Rice defender Derek Brown (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
3 / 20

Texas lineman Connor Williams (55) looks to block Rice defender Derek Brown (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/AP Images
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaac Rochell (90) and Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA Football regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Ric Tapia via AP)
4 / 20

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaac Rochell (90) and Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA Football regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA Football regular season game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Ric Tapia via AP)
5 / 20

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA Football regular season game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA Football regular season Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 in Dallas. (Ric Tapia via AP)
6 / 20

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA Football regular season Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 in Dallas. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA regular season football game against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. USC won in double overtime, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
7 / 20

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) during an NCAA regular season football game against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. USC won in double overtime, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
8 / 20

Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
9 / 20

Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 20

Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 20

Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams participates in the Broad Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
12 / 20

Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams participates in the Broad Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/AP Images
Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams on the red carpet during the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Logan Bowles via AP)
13 / 20

Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams on the red carpet during the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/AP Images
Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams on the red carpet during the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Logan Bowles via AP)
14 / 20

Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams on the red carpet during the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/AP Images
Texas's Connor Williams poses for photos on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
15 / 20

Texas's Connor Williams poses for photos on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams on the red carpet during the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Perry Knotts via AP)
16 / 20

Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams on the red carpet during the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Logan Bowles/AP Images
Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams poses for a photo backstage with Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young during the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
17 / 20

Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams poses for a photo backstage with Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young during the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Texas' Connor Williams celebrates after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
18 / 20

Texas' Connor Williams celebrates after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and former Dallas Cowboys player Bob Lilly, right, pose with Texas' Connor Williams after Williams was selected by the Cowboys during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
19 / 20

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and former Dallas Cowboys player Bob Lilly, right, pose with Texas' Connor Williams after Williams was selected by the Cowboys during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
Texas' Connor Williams poses for a photo with Dallas Cowboys fans after being selected by the team during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
20 / 20

Texas' Connor Williams poses for a photo with Dallas Cowboys fans after being selected by the team during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Think about it: When has this team been really good over the last four seasons? When their offensive line has been road-grading running holes for a top-shelf back, whether it was DeMarco Murray in 2014 or Ezekiel Elliott now. And when their O-Line has adequately protected a viable starting quarterback, whether it was Tony Romo in 2014 or Dak Prescott now.

The offensive line is the strength of this football team. The top item on my offseason checklist was simple: Make sure it stays that way.

Attrition chipped away at the line last year. Ronald Leary left for Denver, and the left guard spot wasn't quite as stable with Jonathan Cooper (now in Arizona) as the new starter. The left tackle spot was mostly a disaster without Tyron Smith for the better part of four games. One game in particular stands out like a bad blister.

"The Atlanta game," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones bellowed, pausing for a good five seconds for emphasis. "That took a lot of air out of us."

Specifically (and literally), Dak Prescott. He got sacked eight times. Six came from Adrian Clayborn against Smith's backups, Chaz Green and Byron Bell.

Connor Williams probably watched that game. Or at least the highlights. He grew up a Cowboys fan 25 minutes from The Star in nearby Coppell.

He's here so that never happens again.

Prescott didn't have the same efficiency over the final eight games, starting with Atlanta. He got sacked only 25 times his entire rookie season. He took 22 sacks in the final eight games alone last year.

Sure, the 24-year-old starter must improve as a passer. He has said as much on multiple occasions. And the Cowboys must replace, by committee, Dez Bryant's production at receiver. Newly-acquired Tavon Austin's speed and versatility should add new wrinkles to the offense.

But everything does start up front. And Williams is among the most talented linemen in this year's class: big, physical, athletic, technically sound. Had he not missed half his junior season at Texas with a knee injury, he probably would have been a first-round pick.

With his arrival, the Cowboys have given themselves several different O-Line options and contingencies.

Much like All-Pro right guard Zack Martin coming out of school, they view Williams as a guard despite his left tackle experience in college. Let's say he earns the left guard job in camp. That would allow La'el Collins to remain at right tackle after a promising first season outside. Then Cameron Fleming, the veteran who started last year's Super Bowl for New England, would slide in as an experienced swing tackle behind Smith and Collins.

Regardless, the Cowboys have considerably upgraded their depth. Smith has said he's feeling great this offseason with no lingering effects from the back, knee and groin injuries that bothered him last year. If (gulp) he were to miss time next season for any reason, they now have five players who could fill in at tackle in an emergency situation: Collins, Fleming, Martin, Williams and Green.

That's a lot of versatility. And talent. Collins should have been a first-round pick in 2015. Smith, Martin and Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick were first-rounders.

And now there's Connor Williams, pick No. 50, to help ensure this line remains among the league's elite.

If he's an instant contributor and they're dominant, odds are the Dallas Cowboys will win games in 2018. Quite possibly a lot of games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising