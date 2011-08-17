Phillips: Rookie Nagy Gets Pro Bowl Help

ARLINGTON, Texas --Rookie Bill Nagy has gotten a great opportunity this week, rotating first-team left guard reps with fellow draft pick David Arkin.

Nagy's post-practice work with nose tackle Jay Ratliff over the weekend only helped his cause.

On Saturday following his first workout in a week due to a hip injury, Ratliff approached Nagy, Pepa Letuli and Kevin Kowalski and spent 20 minutes working with the three rookie offensive linemen on hand placement and technique.

"Just showing us the technical stuff that he said will not only help him in practice because it makes it harder on him, but it makes it better for the whole team just for us to get better with our techniques," said Nagy, the Cowboys' seventh-round pick out of Wisconsin.

"He's a Pro Bowl defensive tackle. He knows a lot of stuff. For him to take his time to work with us, that's awesome."

This isn't the first time Ratliff has gone out of his way to help a rookie with promise. Last year, he did the same with undrafted guard Phil Costa, who's now a leading candidate for a swing interior line job or possibly at starting left guard.

For Ratliff, it's a chance to refine his own skills and prepare a young guy in case he's needed at some point during a long season. Doug Free and DeMarcus Ware have done the same with first-round pick Tyron Smith.

That's what leaders do.