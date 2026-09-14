Pic 6: Christian Parker's debut, run game struggles, injury news and more

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – In a 28-20 season opening loss to the Giants, the Cowboys were "humbled," in the words of head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
John Harbaugh's team was the more physical one on Sunday night on both sides of the football, and that ultimately was a large reason way Dallas is 0-1 to start the year for the second season in a row. In his debut as defensive coordinator, Christian Parker's unit allowed 394 yards of offense, struggled to get pressure and miscommunicated on several instances.
It goes without saying that Dallas has plenty to adjust and improve ahead of their home opener next Sunday against the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys' second straight NFC East opponent to begin the season.
Let's dive into some more news and notes from Sunday night: