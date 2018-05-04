Pick & Role: Always Needing Pass Rush, Cowboys Have Plan For Armstrong

FRISCO, Texas – Heading into the NFL Draft, the Cowboys had some positions that definitely needed to be addressed, such as linebacker, safety and guard. Other areas like running back, quarterback and cornerback seemed rather secure for the moment.

And there are always some in between positions that seem covered for now, but could always use an upgrade, and that's where defensive end would fall.

Yes, the team drafted that position in the first round last year with Taco Charlton. And yes, they issued a $17 million franchise tag to DeMarcus Lawrence. And yes, they signed Kony Ealy in the offseason as well.

For 2018, the Cowboys could be in good shape at end, but that's why drafting the positon made sense, simply because things could look vastly different in 2019.

Lawrence is on a one-year deal, as is Ealy. Charlton's deal has four more, including this year, but the Cowboys are still figuring out just how much he can contribute.

Tyrone Crawford is currently playing end, but like many other players on the roster, doesn't have long-term security, considering his cap hit will be over $10 million next year.