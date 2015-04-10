Player Mailbag: Frederick Discusses Beard-Maintenance, Bar Mitzvahs & More

Location:Parkersburg, Iowa

Question:How fun is it to be the man in the middle for the best OL in the league?

Travis:Like I said, it's really an honor to play with these guys. I'm just the guy in the middle like he said. It's the people around me that make it so special. Guys like Doug (Free) who have been here for so long and knows the ins and outs of everything. You've got Tyron (Smith) who's one of the strongest, most athletic tackles that I've ever seen on film. You put guys like Ron (Leary) and Zack (Martin) who are so athletic and strong and built in the middle that it makes everything so solid across the board. It's really just fun being a part of this group.

Name:Skyler Hodges

Location:Denton, TX

Question:I am a fellow bearded center in college and I was just curious if you had any tricks of the trade or tips you could give me?

Travis:I think just getting in the weight room and working as hard as you can in there is probably the biggest thing. Speed and quickness is the biggest change from college to the NFL, you can't just be a strong guy. The strength is going to help and the speed progression as well.

Name:Tom Piatt

Location:Easton, PA

Question:While in your teens, what NFL team or players jersey did you own and wear proudly…don't lie. Unless it was an Eagle, in which case please lie!

Travis:It definitely wasn't the Eagles. I didn't wear any jerseys, I was never really into the jerseys. I did cheer for the Bears when I was a kid. My grandfather has had season tickets for over 40 years now, so I went to my first Bears game when I was eight years old. I did really like Olin Kreutz, but again, as an offensive lineman, he didn't really have a jersey on the market so I didn't get a chance to wear it.

Name:Tom Piatt

Location:Easton, PA

Question:Which teammate, you included, has the worst case of OCD in the locker room and to what extent?

Travis:That's tough to say, I know there's a lot of messy lockers. I would say most of them are very messy, not a lot of clean freaks in the locker room. I would say that myself, I kind of let it go here. At home though, I try to keep things organized.

Name:Stephen Ingram

Location:Fort Hood, TX

Question:What would you have done career-wise if you didn't pursue a career in football?

Travis:I would probably have done something in the computer industry; my degree is in computer engineering. Hopefully would have done something with one of the bigger computer companies. A couple of my friends I was working with got jobs at Facebook, Microsoft -- those type of deals. It would be really cool to work for one of those big technology companies.

Name:Scott Huber

Location:New York, NY

Question:Boxers or briefs?

Travis:Boxer briefs, right in the middle.

Name:Ryan Fisher

Location:Bensalem, PA

Question:Did you and Romo have a bet on the Wisconsin vs. Duke game?

Travis:We did not; I don't think I can bet at Tony's level. I was curious what Tony was going to do. I knew he was a Duke guy down at heart. I saw him on TV and he was completely neutral, went with a black shirt, his standard plain-blue hat. I did see him cheering for Duke, but I think he tried to stay as neutral as possible.

Name:Michael Zekovich

Location:St. Petersburg, FL

Question: Which Cowboys player do you respect and admire the most?

Travis:I think that's tough to say because there's so many greats. Obviously Tony (Romo) and Jason (Witten) and Sean (Lee), these guys who have been around and have been doing this for such a long time. Doug (Free) one of the guys that first took me under his wing when I got here and has kind of showed me the ropes, so I'd say that he's probably one of the biggest.

Name:Santino Cafarella

Location:Niagara Falls

Question:I just played my first year of football this year (10th grade) and started at tackle. Any advice for a young high school lineman?

Travis:I think the best thing you can do is work all year long at what you're doing. It's good to be in other sports and things like that, I think that's going to help with your athleticism and your ability to do things. You have to continue to work in the weight room and continue to work on your football craft throughout the year even while you're doing other stuff.

Name:Genaro Castro III

Location:Corpus Christi, TX

Question:Who was your favorite band as a freshman in high school?

Travis:Hmmm, that's tough. You know I was just listening to standard country music back then. Let's see, that was back in 2005? I'm trying to think who was big back then. Probably like Tim McGraw or I think Luke Bryan was just starting out then. He was young. George Strait, and I don't know, just the standard country artists.