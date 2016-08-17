 Skip to main content
Advertising

Player Postcard: Frederick's Consistency, First Look At Maliek Collins; More

Aug 17, 2016 at 04:39 AM
Author Image
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

(Editor's Note: 90 players are striving for a roster spot over the next month. In an effort to keep up with all of them, Bryan Broaddus is going to write a report on three different players after every practice. From the team's most prominent players to its no-name camp bodies, this is a place to read about what's going on across the Cowboys' roster.)

OXNARD, Calif. – I'm leaving to head back to Dallas this afternoon. But one more time before I go here's three guys who stood out to me during the Cowboys' last practice.

Travis Frederick C
He continues to be one of the most consistent players on this squad -- regardless of position. It's rare that he has a poor practice or consecutive reps. He is often put in difficult situations, scheme-wise, and handles them without fail. One of the very few centers in the league that can reach a wide defensive tackle or nose without ending up on the ground. He plays with tremendous body control and balance and often is finishing plays on his feet. This scheme requires him to often play in space, which is no problem. I'm starting to see him more on pulls along with Zack Martin to lead plays around the edge. One of the main reasons that we have seen more screens being run in practice due to his ability to get outside, locate his man and execute the block. When he does have difficulty -- it will usually take place when he doesn't get his hands inside on the defender. There have been some snaps in these practices where Cedric Thornton has broken him down because he didn't allow Frederick to work his hands and he was able to get pressure from it.

Dak Prescott QB
As good as Dak Prescott was against the Los Angeles Rams last Saturday night, there are still going to be those days where he is not as good. I didn't think his practice on Tuesday was particularly sharp. He struggled with his accuracy and the touch on the ball. When he is poor, this is usually the case. There were several passes he threw -- especially the closer the offense got to the end zone -- where his footwork appeared off and the ball was too flat, giving the defender an opportunity to make a play on it. There were some passes during the team period on some inside routes where, once the ball left his hand, you knew that it had no chance of making the target. His best throw of the day was one he didn't even connect on. Andy Jones didn't help him on a route in the back of the end zone that would have been a score if Jones would have just stopped and settled. Prescott threw the ball where it needed to be, so at least the mental side of his game is progressing.

Maliek Collins DT
We are finally starting to see some work from Maliek Collins. He was able to jump in several different drills and team periods during practice on Tuesday in hopes of getting him ready for these next few preseason games. If there is anyone that needs to play, it's Collins. He is trying to work himself into that rotation with Tyrone Crawford, Terrell McClain and Cedric Thornton. Early indications are that the coaching staff wants to see him play as the under-tackle or three-technique. During his snaps in practice, I thought he played a little high coming off the ball -- which made him easier to control. He didn't have the initial quickness that you'd like to see as well, but that's to be expected with him just returning back to practice. He looked powerful going through the bags, so the strength is not an issue but it was clear that there was some technique rust from not playing since last college season.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jason Witten on both ends of an award-winning night

Former Cowboys great Jason Witten was back in Frisco to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award to one of the best defensive players in college football last year.

news

Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Scott Laidlaw played five seasons for the Cowboys, participating in two Super Bowls.

news

D.D. Lewis, Doomsday Defense cornerstone, passes away at 79

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Lewis spent 13 seasons with Dallas, winning two Super Bowls and setting the franchise record for most postseason games played.

news

'A lot to grow from' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense following Week 1

Following a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, Dak Prescott says he and the Cowboys offense have "a lot to grow from" heading into the rest of the season.

news

The amazing Ring of Honor life of Lee Roy Jordan

Mickey Spagnola reflects on the extraordinary 84-year life of Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, highlighting his historic career, personal stories, and the remarkable moments that defined his journey from small-town Alabama to football greatness.

news

Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, Ring of Honor member, passes away at 84

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan, a legendary leader of the Doomsday Defense and five-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, has passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of toughness, integrity, and community service.

news

An 18-month timeline of Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys

With one week until the Cowboys' kickoff the 2025 season, Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Here's a timeline of the last 18 months of what's occurred between the Cowboys and Parsons.

news

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys preparing for 'second draft' on Wednesday

The Cowboys are getting ready for their "second draft," which includes browsing the waiver wire and free agents following league-wide cuts ahead of formulating their final 53-man roster.

news

Cowboys' initial 53-man depth chart for 2025

With the NFL deadline for teams to trim down their roster to only 53 players now passed, the Dallas Cowboys get their first look at their initial depth chart for 2025.

news

Cowboys trade Asim Richards to Saints

Having struck a cutdown day trade with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will send Asim Richards to New Orleans and a familiar face in Kellen Moore.

news

2025 Roster Tracker: Deuce among list of Cowboys cuts

The Dallas Cowboys have reduced their 2025 roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline, with Deuce Vaughn and other notable names having been cut to make room.

news

Seven players that stood out to Brian Schottenheimer vs. Falcons

With the Cowboys preseason in the books, Brian Schottenheimer pointed out seven players that stood out to him in Friday night's 31-13 win over the Falcons.

Advertising