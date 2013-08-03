Players, Teammates Support Allen, Parcells From Canton





Darren Woodson on Bill Parcells:

I tell everyone that ever listens, in my one year with Bill, I learned more from Bill in that season than I had in all of my career. When he came in, it totally changed the way I looked at the game. I tell him all the time and every time I see him, he showed me how to study film and what to be looking for. In my opinion, he was the best coach I ever played for.

Jason Garrett

We were wondering if it would be 30 seconds? A minute? 90 seconds? I was getting texts from teammates all day about it. But he was tremendous. I think he captured what made him great. He is such a prideful person. That was the biggest contributing factor to how good a player he was.

Leon Lett

I knew he had a lot of people to thank. I think he did a great job. I'm proud of him. I'm very happy for him. He was a funny guy. He was just a great guy. We battled every Wednesday and Thursday during the week. Then on game day it was easy because we practiced each other so hard.

Jason Witten on Bill Parcells

It was a special feeling. Obviously coming into the league under a guy like him, you learn so much. He was a legendary coach before he got to Dallas, but he had a huge impact on a lot of us. I think I'm the player I am today because of the impact he had. It was neat to see him at this moment.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on Larry Allen: