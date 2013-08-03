Players, Teammates Support Allen, Parcells From Canton

Aug 03, 2013 at 12:37 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

CANTON, Ohio – The Cowboys had two members of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, including arguably the best guard in NFL history.

First-ballot inductee Larry Allen, who was one of the quietest players in front of the camera throughout his career, shocked everyone with a 16-minute speech that mixed in some emotions and humor to offset his evident nerves.


Bill Parcells went for nearly 25 minutes, the longest of the seven speeches.

Both Allen and Parcells were well represented by former Cowboys colleagues. A few former Cowboys linemen who played with Allen made an appearance, including Solomon Page, Tyson Walter, Kelvin Garmon and Nate Newton. Other Allen teammates included Russell Maryland, Darren Woodson, La'Roi Glover and Jay Novacek, along with Hall of Fame members Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin.

Current Cowboys players such as Tony Romo and Jason Witten also stayed to watch the speeches. Both players were teammates of Allen and played for Parcells.

Here are some quotes from various former and current members of the Cowboys on Saturday night's inductees:

Nate Newton on Larry Allen:

Man, Larry was great. He did what he needed to do. He was super. I really loved it. He opened it up with a joke. He closed it out with seriousness. He handled it, man. It was great. I loved it – that 40 ounce was cold-blooded.

Darren Woodson:

I was nervous for him. The bet was, how long he was going to go. I had nine minutes. He did a good job. That was always the Larry that we knew. He was quiet, short on words, but he got his point across. When we had some private moments with just he and I, he talked more. But he wasn't that boisterous guy but you knew he would do his job. I'm so proud of him. I've always said he was the best football player I've ever played.


Darren Woodson on Bill Parcells:

I tell everyone that ever listens, in my one year with Bill, I learned more from Bill in that season than I had in all of my career. When he came in, it totally changed the way I looked at the game. I tell him all the time and every time I see him, he showed me how to study film and what to be looking for. In my opinion, he was the best coach I ever played for.

Jason Garrett

We were wondering if it would be 30 seconds? A minute? 90 seconds? I was getting texts from teammates all day about it. But he was tremendous. I think he captured what made him great. He is such a prideful person. That was the biggest contributing factor to how good a player he was.

Leon Lett

I knew he had a lot of people to thank. I think he did a great job. I'm proud of him. I'm very happy for him. He was a funny guy. He was just a great guy. We battled every Wednesday and Thursday during the week. Then on game day it was easy because we practiced each other so hard.

Jason Witten on Bill Parcells

It was a special feeling. Obviously coming into the league under a guy like him, you learn so much. He was a legendary coach before he got to Dallas, but he had a huge impact on a lot of us. I think I'm the player I am today because of the impact he had. It was neat to see him at this moment.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on Larry Allen:

What I love is that everybody got to see what Larry Allen was all about. That's probably more than he said in 12 years with the Cowboys. It was amazing."

