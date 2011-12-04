Poetic Inspiration

Written by Sydney

One of my favorite inspirational, influential, and creative writers and illustrators of all time is Shel Silverstein. As a little girl, I remember reading Where the Sidewalk Ends, A Light in the Attic, and The Giving Tree with my parents and falling in love with his crazy stories, poems and drawings. Here are a few of my favorites:

Anything Can Happen

Listen to the Mustn'ts, child,

Listen to the Don'ts

Listen to the Shouldn'ts

The Impossibles, the Won'ts

Listen to the Never Haves,

Then listen close to me –

Anything can happen, child,

Anything can be.

This first poem is a great reminder to drop the "Mustn'ts " and "Don'ts." Instead, focus on the blessings that you have in your life that make you happy, and think about the things that you can do, will do, and want to do, because anything can happen. I never imagined that I would be one of the Often Imitated, Never Equaled, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, or that I would be traveling on my second USO tour this December.

Hugh O'War

I will not play at tug o' war.

I'd rather play at hug o' war,

Where everyone hugs

Instead of tugs,

Where everyone giggles,

And rolls on the rug,

Where everyone kisses,

And everyone grins,

And everyone cuddles,

And everyone wins.

The second poem about playing hug o' war is one of my favorites because it's written from the perspective of a child, yet it is a great refresher for people of all ages if you can grasp its true meaning! In tug o' war, someone loses, but in hug o' war, everyone wins.

This particular poem reminds me of my life as a DCC. We are like sisters in one big, happy family. Of course, there are 34 of us which means 34 different opinions, but in the end its just "hugs instead of tugs." We have no need to compete with each other because we are all a part of this organization because of our passion for dancing and performing, our love for football and the Dallas Cowboys, our love for community service and charity events, our joy in putting smiles on people's faces, our goal of being positive and inspirational role models for those who look up to us, and so much more.

Put Something In

Draw a crazy picture,

Write a nutty poem,

Sing a mumble-gumble song,

Whistle through your comb.

Do a loony-goony dance

'Cross the kitchen floor,

Put something silly in the world

That ain't been there before.

The last poem is a little silly, but it never gets old! It inspires me to think outside of the box and try new things, even if they seem a little out of the ordinary. Silverstein made his unique contribution to the world when he introduced his inspirational, humorous, and whimsical drawings and poems. He "put something silly in the world that ain't been there before," and I know that people worldwide are grateful for his work. Everyone should take their talents and strengths and add their special touch to the world

I love Silverstein because his stories are written with a childlike appreciation of life. They are usually short, funny and sweet and have a simple yet wonderful meaning. His personality and wit shine through his work, and I think that is truly inspiring.