Pointing Out Some Unsung Heroes Worthy Of Game Balls





Tony Romo played through a bad back and fought through it with two gutty scoring drives in the final 10 minutes.

DeMarco Murray had a huge night, with two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Terrance Williams and Dez Bryant had clutch grabs, too.

But let's look past that. This game was so big to the Cowboys' season that we should come back here on Monday and award some game balls.

Orlando Scandrick – He had a rough game the week before against the Packers but came back with a solid effort. They also moved him to Pierre Garcon later in the game and he had a big pass deflection on third-down that got the defense off the field and set up the game-winning drive.

George Selvie – It's clear DeMarcus Ware just isn't himself right now. Selvie actually provided the most pressure plays in this game. Selvie had two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit that forced an incomplete on third down.

DeVonte Holloman – The rookie making his first start at middle linebacker in his entire football-playing career, did an admirable job in the middle. He nearly picked off a pass for a touchdown but still had six tackles and fought through an injury to return. For a former college safety to play linebacker in a game like that, it's a credit to his versatility and toughness.

Mackenzy Bernadeau – You could probably give this to most of the guys up front, but the right guard played a great game from start to finish. He was as physical in this game as we've seen all year. Running the ball wasn't easy, especially by the goal line. But when it came to pass blocking, Bernadeau and right tackle Doug Free did a really nice job of working together and keeping Tony Romo on his feet most of the day.