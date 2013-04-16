'Pokes Randle Could Make Jump into Dallas Running Back Corps

(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held April 25-27, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is Oklahoma State running back Joseph Randle).
Name: Joseph Randle
Position: Running Back
College: Oklahoma State
Height/Weight: 6-0/211
Age: 21 (born Dec. 29, 1991)
Honors:Randle was the Big XII's rushing champion in 2012 with 1,417 yards, which helped him to a unanimous first-team All-Big XII selection by league coaches. He was also a first-team All-Big XII selection by the Associated Press and a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.
Key Stat:Although he doesn't possess a dump truck-type frame, such as Le'Veon Bell, Randle proved his durability during his 1,400-yard campaign. The junior averaged 21 carries per game last fall and didn't miss any playing time despite shouldering a major workload.
Where He's Headed:While his size and durability give him an upside, Randle's workout numbers certainly didn't help him. He checked in at the NFL Combine with a 40 time of 4.63 – hardly impressive numbers for a top-tier back. It's likely Randle will last until the third round or later.
How He Helps the Cowboys:Luckily, the Cowboys don't need a do-everything, can't-miss pick to bolster their running back corps. DeMarco Murray handles that role, assuming he can stay healthy. Randle and Murray actually share a similar build, and the youngster should be able to adequately spell the veteran and take a heavy workload if necessary. [embedded_ad]
Scout's Take:Looks like he has nice size on tape. … Plays in a shotgun attack scheme. … Mainly single back stuff. … In an early game against Arizona, he didn't play like he had a burst around the corner. … Was better against Texas and Oklahoma. … It took him some time to get going. … Is one of those backs that attacks straight ahead. … Had a fumble in the Arizona game, lost it in traffic, but didn't see any problems with ball security in any of the other opportunities. … Is one of those backs who doesn't create much on his own. He has to have a hole for him to run through to gain yards. … Almost comes to a stop before he has to make a cut. … Overall, had trouble making the first man miss, but he did about break Kenny Vacarro's ankles on a long touchdown run in the Texas game. Looked much quicker in this game. … Will be used in the flat on screens; they will put him in motion. … Hands appeared dependable and he catches the ball well. … Was able to adjust to the ball above his head. … Looked impressive on the touchdown run against Texas but didn't see much top-end speed. … There are times when he is running hard but not going anywhere. … Will need some work as a pass protector. Is aware of who to block but failed on the job against Oklahoma and gave up a sack. … Have seen others that I would rather see in the mix than him. – Bryan Broaddus