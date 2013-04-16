'Pokes Randle Could Make Jump into Dallas Running Back Corps

Scout's Take:Looks like he has nice size on tape. … Plays in a shotgun attack scheme. … Mainly single back stuff. … In an early game against Arizona, he didn't play like he had a burst around the corner. … Was better against Texas and Oklahoma. … It took him some time to get going. … Is one of those backs that attacks straight ahead. … Had a fumble in the Arizona game, lost it in traffic, but didn't see any problems with ball security in any of the other opportunities. … Is one of those backs who doesn't create much on his own. He has to have a hole for him to run through to gain yards. … Almost comes to a stop before he has to make a cut. … Overall, had trouble making the first man miss, but he did about break Kenny Vacarro's ankles on a long touchdown run in the Texas game. Looked much quicker in this game. … Will be used in the flat on screens; they will put him in motion. … Hands appeared dependable and he catches the ball well. … Was able to adjust to the ball above his head. … Looked impressive on the touchdown run against Texas but didn't see much top-end speed. … There are times when he is running hard but not going anywhere. … Will need some work as a pass protector. Is aware of who to block but failed on the job against Oklahoma and gave up a sack. … Have seen others that I would rather see in the mix than him. – Bryan Broaddus