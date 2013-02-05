Pollack Joins Staff To Help Callahan's Line; Phillips To TE

The club formally announced Frank Pollack will join the staff as an assistant offensive line coach, a position held last year by Wes Phillips, who will be moving over to tight ends coach.

Pollack comes to Dallas after one year as the Raiders offensive line coach and the previous five as the assistant line coach in Houston. Pollack actually played for Bill Callahan at Northern Arizona in 1987-88.

Pollack reunites with Callahan, who will remain both offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. It's expected he will take over the play-calling duties next season.

Phillips has been on the Cowboys staff since joining his father in 2007 when Wade Phillips became head coach. Wes served as quality control coach for four years before spending the last two seasons as an offensive line coach, first for Hudson Houck and then with Callahan in 2012. However, Phillips also worked closely with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and special teams during his first four years at quality control.

Phillips takes over for John Garrett, who left to become Tampa Bay's wide receivers coach. Garrett had coached the position since 2007 when brother Jason Garrett became offensive coordinator. He also was the passing game coordinator for the past two years, but it's unlikely that position will be filled. [embedded_ad]

The additions of Pollack and Phillips, along with the announcement of Derek Dooley as wide receivers coach on Monday, leave just one spot remaining for the coaching staff. The Cowboys are expected to add a running backs coach by the end of the week to replace Skip Peete, who was not retained. Peete is now the running backs coach in Chicago, joining Joe DeCamillis.