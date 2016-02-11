Position Series: A Healthy Dez The First Step Forward For The WRs In 2016

(Editor's Note: This is the eighth of an 11-part series analyzing every position on the Cowboys roster, providing a quick look back before addressing the needs of each spot on the field and how it can be improved heading into the 2016 season. Today we examine the wide receivers.)

Pressing Matters:

The first order of business is Dez Bryant's health. The week after the season he underwent another procedure on his surgically-repaired right foot and a cleanup surgery on his right ankle. Bryant should be available for the offseason program, though it's possible the team would monitor his workload with an eye toward training camp.

Bryant will be entering the second season of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed last summer. The rest of the season-long depth chart is under contract through at least next season: Terrance Williams (2017), Cole Beasley (2018), Lucky Whitehead (2017), Brice Butler (2016) and Devin Street (2017).

2015 Evaluation:

Let's start with Bryant, the catalyst at the receiver position and really the entire downfield passing game. He was never really himself the entire season, first missing five games in September and October following surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot that he fractured in the opener against the Giants. Bryant returned for eight straight games before sitting out the final two games with nagging right foot and ankle injuries. His final stat line over nine starts: a career-low 31 catches for 401 yards and 3 touchdowns.