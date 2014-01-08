Position Series: CB Position Saw More Downs Than Ups





Need More From … This could be a tie here, but ultimately, this team needs a lot more from their first-round pick in 2012. Morris Claiborne has not lived up to the expectations, and he definitely took a step back in 2013 after a solid and promising rookie year. But getting hurt too often and then not beating out Scandrick are reasons to have concern here. But not far behind would be Brandon Carr, who certainly took a step back last year and had a few games in which he struggled mightily.

Upgrades Needed:This is one position that likely won't see a big overhaul this year. With the salary cap situation the Cowboys are in, and the contracts they've paid out to Carr, Scandrick and Claiborne, the club has to hope the biggest change at the position involves the overall play and production. Sure, the Cowboys could use some younger depth and that's what they tried to get with B.W. Webb. Let's see if he comes back as a more polished player in 2014. And perhaps Sterling Moore gets into the equation again, or maybe a later-round draft pick. But don't expect major changes here in terms of personnel.

By The Numbers:

2013 marked the first year in seven seasons that a Cowboys cornerback did not lead or at least share the team lead in interceptions. Sean Lee's four led the Cowboys, with Brandon Carr second with three.

Morris Claiborne had one interception in 2013, picking off Denver's Peyton Manning, who only threw 10 overall.

Carr and Scandrick ranked fourth and fifth on the defense this year in tackles with 74 and 70 stops, respectively.

Carr played 16 consecutive games for the sixth straight season, extending his current games/starts streak to 96 games.

Scout's Take

Bryan Broaddus takes a look at the Cowboys' cornerbacks: