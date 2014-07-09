Position Series: Dez Stands In Class Of His Own At WR





receiver, just as he had to when Austin was out last season. Cole Beasley and Dwayne Harris will both compete for time as third receivers once again, but also in the mix this year is fifth-round pick Devin Street. The Cowboys added a lot of size this offseason, as free agent pickup LaRon Byrd and rookie free agents L'Damian Washington and Chris Boyd are all 6-4. Jamar Newsome and Tim Benford, who were on the practice squad last year, round out the receiver group.

Still Need to Find Out:

The Cowboys can't afford a sophomore slump from Williams, who needs to demonstrate he can be reliable from year to year. His breakout rookie season surpassed expectations and was comparable to Bryant's rookie year, but that only sets the bar higher for 2014 in Williams' second year. We still need to find out if the Cowboys are willing to keep six receivers, as well. That will allow for one of those aforementioned big targets to get on the roster. If not, it'll be difficult for anyone to beat out Bryant, Williams, Beasley, Harris or Street. In addition, someone needs to step up for the third receiver role, and it's likely Beasley will be the frontrunner.

