Position Series: From Injuries To Free Agency, Questions Surround D-Line

Pressing Matters:Of the players who contributed on the field last year, the Cowboys have just one who is both under contract and did not undergo offseason surgery. That would be Randy Gregory, a second-round pick in 2015 who didn't live up to high expectations, failing to record one sack while missing four games due to injury. After that, there is a question mark around everyone else, whether it's injury or free agency. Both Tyrone Crawford (shoulder) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back) had surgeries after the season but are expected to return by training camp and definitely by the start of the regular season. After that, the Cowboys have Greg Hardy, Jeremy Mincey, Nick Hayden and Jack Crawford who will be unrestricted free agents. It's not likely the team will bring all four back and there's a shot none of them will return. But considering defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli likes to use an eight-man rotation, expect half of the four to return. The big question mark obviously involves Hardy, who had six sacks in 12 games played. Hardy, along with the other three free agents, will probably get the chance to test the free-agent waters and field other offers, but the Cowboys will likely keep a close eye on all situations.