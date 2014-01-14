Position Series: Off. Tackles Improved More Than Any Spot

(Editor's Note: This is the seventh of an 11-part series analyzing every position on the Cowboys roster, providing a quick look back before addressing the needs of each spot on the field and how it can be improved heading into the 2014 season. Today we examine the offensive tackles.)

Pressing Matters:This is a position that is more about financial concerns than personnel. Tyron Smith is going to his first Pro Bowl, which is certainly what the Cowboys envisioned when they drafted him No. 9 overall in 2011. But because he was taken in the season of the lockout with new NFLPA rules in place, Smith didn't get the typical five-year contract for a first-rounder. His four-year deal is now up after 2014 and the Cowboys will likely work on a new contract for him, maybe even this offseason if it can help out their cap situation. As for the right side, the Cowboys might want to figure that out, too. Doug Free cut his salary in half but played much better in 2013, and he's also entering the final year of his contract.