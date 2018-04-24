Possible Pick: Alabama DT Payne Shined Brightest On Biggest Stage

Where He's Projected:

Payne used two great games in the college football playoffs to boost his stock drastically and now he's sitting as a possible first-round pick. In fact, many mock drafts have him either being picked by the Cowboys at No. 19 overall, or just a few picks before or after. While he could slide out to the second round, it seems plausible Payne will be picked on Thursday. Considering he was a Top 30 visit for the Cowboys, there's a decent chance he winds up in Dallas.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

The Cowboys aren't exactly hurting at defensive tackle right now, but like so many other positions, there could be more of a need here down the line. David Irving only signed a one-year tender and Tyrone Crawford's cap hit climbs over $10 million next year. So the Cowboys might need to stockpile some young talent now. Payne certainly has plenty of that, showing off his quick feet and agile movement for a player his size. While he's still considered a late-bloomer, his ability to get up the field is so intriguing the Cowboys might just be willing to take him.