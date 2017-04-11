Possible Pick: At Michigan, Taco Charlton Improved Each Year As A Pass Rusher

(Editor's Note: With less than one month until the start of the 2017 NFL Draft on April 27, the staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Michigan's Taco Charlton.)

Name: Taco Charlton

Position:Defensive End

College:Michigan

Height/Weight: 6-6/277

Honors: Charlton didn't start full time at Michigan until his senior year in 2016, when he made first-team All-Big Ten.

Key Stat: Charlton improved his quarterback sack totals all four seasons with the Wolverines: none in 10 games as a freshman; 3.5 in 12 games (one start) as a sophomore; 5.5 in 13 games (three starts) as a junior; and a team-high 9.5 in 11 starts as a senior.

Where He's Projected: Charlton's projected draft position is a little jumbled, perhaps because there's a small sample size of his work as a starter. Most draft observers believe he could get drafted as high as the first round or possibly the early part of the second round if he doesn't hear his name called on Day One.

How He Helps The Cowboys: Well, there was a common theme to the media's draft-related discussions with Jerry and Stephen Jones at last month's owner's meetings: defense. The Cowboys improved their sack total to 36 last season, ranked in the top half of the league (13th). But the team is always looking for more pressure on the quarterback, and the team believes there's enough depth in this draft to help replace their free-agent departures on the defensive line and in the secondary. Charlton showed last season that he can be a disruptive edge rusher – and his year-to-year improvement in college might be a sign that he'll only get better with time in the pros.