Possible Pick: Awuzie's Ex-Teammate Is A Top CB Prospect In His Own Right

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2018 NFL Draft isn't until April 26, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospect, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Colorado's Isaiah Oliver.)

Name: Isaiah Oliver

Isaiah Oliver Position: Cornerback

Cornerback College: Colorado

Colorado Height/Weight: 6-0 / 190

6-0 / 190 Honors: Oliver made Associated Press first-team All-Pac-12 as a junior in 2017.

Oliver made Associated Press first-team All-Pac-12 as a junior in 2017. Key Stat: Oliver had a team-best 13 pass breakups in 2017, and his 32 over three seasons is the 10th-highest career total in school history.

Where He's Projected:

Most draft observers believe Oliver is a starting-caliber cornerback prospect who could go off the board in the late first or early second round. Oliver comes from a football family (his father Muhammad played four seasons in the NFL) and he was highly productive at Colorado alongside several future pro defensive backs, including the Cowboys' 2017 second-round pick Chidobe Awuzie. Oliver's outstanding speed (he was a two-time all-conference decathlete in college) and long arms (reportedly close to a seven-foot wingspan) make him an ideal press corner prospect.

How He Helps The Cowboys: