Possible Pick: Gesicki Would Offer Another Downfield Threat At TE Spot

Where He's Projected:

It's early, but Gesicki is generally considered one of the top tight ends in the 2018 class and has a chance to be selected in the first three rounds of April's draft. He received an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he'll have an opportunity to improve his stock.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

In 2017, Jason Witten played 1,050 of a possible 1,068 offensive snaps. He'll be back for his 16th NFL season at age 36. Could the Cowboys look to the draft to groom someone as his eventual successor? The Cowboys have younger tight ends with potential: Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers, who missed the 2017 season with a head injury. James Hanna has been a solid rotational player for years. Gesicki is a good athlete and a downfield/red zone threat in the passing game, but he needs to work on his blocking – one of Witten's underrated qualities over the years.