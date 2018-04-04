Possible Pick: Height, Jumping Ability Make ISU's Lazard Red-Zone Target

Where He's Projected:

His size is definitely intriguing, along with his production that he accumulated in four seasons at Iowa State. With that, it's possible he gets pick on Day 2 of the draft, perhaps in the third round. Lazard didn't hurt himself at the combine with his 4.55 speed, considering his size. But he did impress the scouts with jumping ability, producing one of the highest vertical leaps among the receivers at 38 inches. Look for him to go somewhere in the third or fourth round.