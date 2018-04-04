Possible Pick: Height, Jumping Ability Make ISU's Lazard Red-Zone Target

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2018 NFL Draft isn't until April 26, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospect, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard.)
- Name: Allen Lazard
- Position: Wide Receiver
- College:Iowa State
- Height/Weight:6-4 / 227
- Honors: Two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection by the coaches in 2016-17. Lazard was named Liberty Bowl MVP, capping off his career with 10 catches for 142 yards and a TD in a win over Memphis.
- Key Stat:Only player in Iowa State history with four straight seasons of at least 500 receiving yards and has ISU records for most receptions (241), receiving yards (3,360) and 100-yard games (12).
Where He's Projected:
His size is definitely intriguing, along with his production that he accumulated in four seasons at Iowa State. With that, it's possible he gets pick on Day 2 of the draft, perhaps in the third round. Lazard didn't hurt himself at the combine with his 4.55 speed, considering his size. But he did impress the scouts with jumping ability, producing one of the highest vertical leaps among the receivers at 38 inches. Look for him to go somewhere in the third or fourth round.
How He Helps The Cowboys:
On this current roster now, Lazard would blend in with some of the other receivers on the squad. But the draft isn't about the current state of the team, but adding guys for the future. Lazard is a big-body receiver with good speed and playmaking ability. He would the team because he can run crisp routes and give the team a red-zone option to score.
- Has rare height for a receiver.
- Where he lacks ability is speed.
- Takes him time to get up the field.
- Will push off to gain separation.
- Doesn't have much quickness in routes.
- Tends to body catch the ball. Mismatch problem for smaller players.
- Is a throw it up and go get it player.
- For a tall guy will get low to get the ball.
- Able to grab the ball behind him.
- Extends near the sideline.
- Nice job of getting his feet down.
- Makes things happen in the red zone.
- Has a hard time when opponents play press coverage against him.
- For a big body, defenders will get around him to knock the ball away.