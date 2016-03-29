Possible Pick: Heisman Winner Henry Would Be Durable Option At RB

(Editor's Note: With just one month until the start of the 2016 NFL Draft on April 30, the staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the top of the first round to the bottom of the talent pool. Today's featured player is Alabama running back Derrick Henry).

Name: Derrick Henry

Position: Running Back

College: Alabama

Height/Weight: 6-3/247

Honors:What honors didn't Henry win during his final season with the Crimson Tide? After racking up 2,219 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, he took home the Heisman Trophy, the Doak Walker Award, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award. He was named first-team All-SEC and a unanimous All-American, as well.

Key stat: Perhaps the biggest storyline surrounding Henry is the workload he handled in college. He carried the ball 395 during his final season at Alabama – which was 68 more times than NFL rushing leader Adrian Peterson.