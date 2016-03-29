Possible Pick: Heisman Winner Henry Would Be Durable Option At RB

(Editor's Note: With just one month until the start of the 2016 NFL Draft on April 30, the staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the top of the first round to the bottom of the talent pool. Today's featured player is Alabama running back Derrick Henry).
Name: Derrick Henry
Position: Running Back
College: Alabama
Height/Weight: 6-3/247
Honors:What honors didn't Henry win during his final season with the Crimson Tide? After racking up 2,219 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, he took home the Heisman Trophy, the Doak Walker Award, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award. He was named first-team All-SEC and a unanimous All-American, as well.
Key stat: Perhaps the biggest storyline surrounding Henry is the workload he handled in college. He carried the ball 395 during his final season at Alabama – which was 68 more times than NFL rushing leader Adrian Peterson.
Where He's Projected:It depends on who you ask. Henry is almost universally regarded as this draft's second-best running back – behind Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott – but not many see him as a first-round pick. It looks like a good bet that he'll go somewhere in the top 40 or 50 picks, however. If the Cowboys want to secure his services, they'd probably have to take him with their second-round pick at No. 34 overall.
How He Helps the Cowboys: No one should need any reminders about how potent the Cowboys' offense was when they had DeMarco Murray pounding the rock against opposing defenses 25 times per game. Henry is in that same mold. He might not be a game-changing talent, but he's durable. He's also a nightmare for defenses to deal with over the course of four quarters. If Dallas wants to re-establish its smash mouth running game, Henry fits the bill perfectly.
Scout's Take: Henry is a straight-ahead runner. He can make the jump cut in the hole. Will cut block on the edge. Vision to see the holes. Upright runner. Doesn't have the quickness to get outside. Doesn't always explode through the hole. Poor pass protector. Needs better technique. Will lower shoulder to finish run. Moves the pile. Doesn't have foot speed. Doesn't always make the first guy miss. Keeps defenders off body with stiff arm. Wears the defenders down with style. Gains yards more with power than speed. He needs the play to be blocked. Can give you one cut. Can catch the ball. - Bryan Broaddus
